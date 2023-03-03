26 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 4 maart 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Friday, March 3, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 3 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Zorgen om ‘Curaçaose’ dolfijn Serena in Saoedi-Arabië

Animal Rights Nederland maakt zich zorgen over dolfijn Serena. Zij is een van de vijf dolfijnen die vorig jaar door Curacao Seaquarium verkocht werd aan het Fakieh...
0
- Advertentie -

Nu.cw | Parlementariërs spreken over slavernijverleden tijdens Ipko-overleg

Op de derde dag van het Interparlementair Koninkrijksoverleg (Ipko), is er onder meer gesproken over het slavernijverleden. Een onderwerp waar al veel over is gezegd, en dat...
0

PBC | Pastoor Alfonso Plata overleden in Colombia

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Pastoor Alfonso Plata is gisterochtend in Colombia overleden. Hij had al enige tijd gezondheidsproblemen. In Colombia waar hij noodgedwongen behandeling zocht, verslechterde zijn gezondheidstoestand. Op...
1

PBC | Verkeerslichten bij kruising Dr. Maalweg en Caracasbaaiweg vervangen door LED-verlichting

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Komende maandag moet het verkeer op de kruising van Dr. Maalweg en Caracasbaaiweg, ter hoogte van de benzinepomp Pablo Frederick rekening houden met werkzaamheden....
0

PBC | Argentijnse toerist valt van klif en verdrinkt

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een Argentijnse toerist is dinsdagavond om het leven gekomen nadat hij van een klif viel en in zee belandde. Het incident gebeurde dinsdagavond vlak...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, March 3, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 3 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, March 2, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 2 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 1 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 