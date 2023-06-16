Democracy now! | Friday, June 16, 2023

28 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 17 juni 2023
CN | Curaçao: Silvania krijgt hulp vanuit oppositie bij invoering LOK

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Het Statenlid Steven Croes moet ervoor zorgen dat de trustsector op Curaçao en minister Silvania nader tot elkaar komen. Croes was vier jaar lang...
Extra | Journaal 16 juni 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Telegraaf | Twee gevallen van lepra ontdekt op Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Op Curaçao zijn twee gevallen van de besmettelijke ziekte lepra ontdekt. Dat heeft het ministerie van Gezondheid woensdagavond (lokale tijd) bekendgemaakt, nadat er op sociale...
NRC | ‘Nederlandse staat, inclusief Oranjes, op grootschalige wijze betrokken bij slavernij’

Onderzoek slavernijverleden | Bart Funnekotter Onderzoekers stellen dat de Nederlandse staat op ‘grootschalige’ wijze betrokken was bij de slavernij. Voor het eerst wordt ook duidelijk wat de Oranjes...
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

