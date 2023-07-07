28 C
Meer van redactie curacao

Telegraaf | Oppositie wil Rutte per direct het Torentje uitzetten

Maandag motie van wantrouwen | Peter Winterman Den Haag - Oppositiepartijen zijn van plan om maandag bij het Kamerdebat over de kabinetsval een motie van wantrouwen in te...
PB | Kabinet Rutte IV valt

WILLEMSTAD – Na anderhalf jaar viel op 7 juli jl. het Kabinet Rutte IV in Nederland door onenigheid binnen het kabinet over het te voeren asielbeleid. De...
PBC | Hof: Alle bewoners van Jan Sofat moeten bijdragen aan kosten van gemeenschappelijke voorzieningen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De buurtvereniging van de woonwijk Jan Sofat in Curaçao heeft gelijk gekregen van het Hof: alle bewoners van de gated community moeten bijdragen aan...
PBC | Atlete Glenka Antonia behaalt historische zilveren medaille voor Curaçao op Centraal-Amerikaanse en Caribische Spelen

Persbureau Curacao EL SALVADOR – De Curaçaose atlete Glenka Antonia heeft gisteren een historische prestatie geleverd op de Centraal-Amerikaanse en Caribische Spelen. Ze behaalde de eerste medaille ooit...
FTM | Het geheimzinnige gokimperium 1XBet

Frederique de Jong, David Davidson, Remy Koens | Podcast Follow The Money Remy Koens graaft al langer in datasets om te snappen hoe groot het online gokbedrijf...
Column Youp | Holy Poly

Of het spannend is in Den Haag? Voor voormalig buschauffeur Fredje Teeven wel. Hij adviseert samen met Annemarie Jorritsma de belangrijkste goksites, die ongetwijfeld bijna allemaal eigendom...
Democracy now! | Friday, July 7, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

