Extra | Journaal 6 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Zakitó moet jachthaven worden

Het binnenwater bij Parasasa en Zakitó moet een jachthaven worden. Daarvoor heeft het bedrijf Royal Holding Company II bv een vergunning aangevraagd. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. Eerder...
0
Nu.cw | Vete tussen MFK en PAR 

Politieke partijen MFK en PAR ruziën wat af op sociale media. Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania (MFK) verwijt oud-minister van Justitie Quincy Girigorie (PAR) verschillende fouten tijdens...
0

PBC | Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu bezoekt alle Caribische eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu van Cultuur brengt van 9 tot en met 17 januari een bezoek aan het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk. De...
0

PBC | Twee omstanders bij overval Santa Maria Food Center gewond

Persbureau Curacao   WILLEMSTAD – Bij een overval de Santa Maria Food Center zijn gisteravond twee omstanders geraakt door kogels. De situatie van één van hen is zorgelijk.  De twee...
0

PBC | Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden. Dat meldt ochtenkrant Èxtra. Het voormalig openluchtbordeel staat al twee jaar leeg, vanwege miljoenenschulden en de coronapandemie, waardoor...
0
Democracy now! | Friday, January 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

