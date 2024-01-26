27 C
Democracy now! | Friday, January 26, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 26 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Pisas biedt excuses aan voor Green House-zaak

Minister-president Gilmar Pisas (MFK) heeft donderdag publiekelijk zijn excuses aangeboden aan de ambtenaar en de rest van haar team die betrokken waren bij de inspectie van...
3

Nu.cw | Surf for the Roses: ‘Over kanker mag je wél praten’

Door: Irene Spoelstra Veertig kitesurfers, windsurfers en wingfoilers staan zondag op het strand langs de kust van Klein Curacao. Voor hen alleen maar de zee, met in de...
0

Nu.cw | CBS gaat onderzoek doen naar armoede en wonen BES-eilanden

Het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) gaat informatie verzamelen over armoede en wonen. Dat maakt het ministerie van Koninkrijksrelaties bekend. Het wettelijk minimumloon is gestegen naar 1.750...
0

PBC | Zwarte T-shirts ter ere van overleden kankerpatiënten op Ride 4 the Roses

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Tijdens de Ride, Walk en Swim for the Roses evenementen in Curaçao, waarbij deelnemers witte, gele en rode T-shirts dragen om respectievelijk bij...
0
Democracy now! | Friday, January 26, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

