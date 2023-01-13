26.2 C
Democracy now! | Friday, January 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 13 januari 2023

Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Prins Harry prijst Willem-Alexander voor erkennen slavernijverleden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Prins Harry heeft koning Willem-Alexander en de Noorse koning Harald geprezen, omdat zij zich recent uitspraken over het slavernijverleden van hun landen. Harry deed...
1
DKR | Minister Cooper opent aanval op opinieschrijver

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties Willemstad – Minister Charles Cooper (MFK) van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning heeft op zijn Facebookpagina de aanval geopend op een van de leden van de...
5

NTR | Bedrijfsleven Curaçao: Hoge belastingen houden groei economie tegen

Oscar van Dam De Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao (VBC) wil dat het Curaçaose kabinet de belastingen voor bedrijven gaat verlagen. Volgens de belangenclub zijn de belastingen te hoog waardoor de...
0

CC | Animal protection makes compensation available for dog catchers

WILLEMSTAD - The Animal Protection Curaçao has made compensation available for people who want to help catch stray dogs. The organization announced this via social media.   Animal...
0

DH | King, Queen and Princess to visit St. Maarten for two days

PHILIPSBURG--King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, will pay a visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands from Friday, January 27...
0
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

