Democracy now! | Friday, February 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 24 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PBC | Consternatie om brief Martha over exploitatie raffinaderij door GIK

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een dag nadat oud-politicus Rudsel Martha via een brief liet weten dat Grupo Internashonal Kòrsou, GIK, kandidaat nummer twee is om de raffinaderij te...
ParadiseFM | Grote brand bij Extra

Gisteravond is brand uitgebroken op het terrein van ochtendkrant Extra. Bundels oud papier en karton zijn in brand gevlogen. De rook greep snel om zich heen. De brandweer...
ParadiseFM | Bonaire akkoord met heropening grenzen Venezuela

Bonaire is bereid in te gaan op het Venezolaanse voorstel om de grenzen gefaseerd te openen. Vanaf 3 april wordt het maritiem verkeer hervat. Dat betekent dat...
NTR | ‘Etnisch profileren? Je moet er maar tegen kunnen’

Eva Breukink Als student werd advocaat Dave Liqui Lung (45) ook keer op keer uit de rij gehaald door de marechaussee. Wat hem vooral raakt is de opmerking...
CC | Important announcement from Banco di Caribe: do not accept a Whatsapp call from number 5111919

WILLEMSTAD - Banco di Caribe informs that criminals have linked the telephone number 511 1919 to WhatsApp in order to call people to request personal data. This telephone...
Democracy now! | Friday, February 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

