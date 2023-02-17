25 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 18 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen

Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na vier jaar weer te heropenen. De Arubaanse regering kan nog niet zeggen wanneer er...
1

Democracy now! | Friday, February 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

NTR | Ongedocumenteerd op Curaçao: Wat als jouw kind nu medische hulp nodig heeft?

Eva Breukink Als baby Denise thuis in haar bedje ligt te trillen en schokken, brengen haar ouders haar naar de spoedeisende hulp van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC)....
2

Vixio | ‘Game over’ for Curaçao masterlicences

by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance “The game is over” for Curaçao’s master licence holders and their unknown number of sublicensees, according to the country’s finance...
0

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the kingdom to save failing education in Curaçao. In a petition they ask the governments...
0

DH | Sarah says Irion seems hesitant to table ‘tax reform’ in Parliament

PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said at a press conference on Thursday that Finance Minister Ardwell Irion seems hesitant to table his tax...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, February 17, 2023

0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 16 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 