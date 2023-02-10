25 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 11 februari 2023
Nu.cw | Zerotolerancebeleid tijdens carnaval

Minister van Justitie Shalten Hato (MFK) zegt dat de politie hard optreedt tegen overtredingen deze carnavalsperiode. Tijdens een persconferentie donderdag zeiden de minister en het Openbaar Ministerie...
0

Democracy now! | Friday, February 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 10 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Nu.cw | Opening grenzen tussen Curaçao en Venezuela in stroomversnelling

Het akkoord tussen Curaçao en Venezuela over heropening van de grenzen is in een stroomversnelling geraakt. Vanaf 3 april zou de regering de lucht- en maritieme grenzen...
0

Nu.cw | ‘Harde wind bedreiging voor kustgebieden’

De Meteorologische Dienst Curaçao waarschuwt voor ruwe zee. Volgens de Meteo wordt de ruwe zee veroorzaakt door de harde wind. De organisatie geeft hiervoor een 'Speciaal Bericht'...
0

PBC | Prinses Amalia hoopt op verandering in beveiligingssituatie

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Prinses Amalia hoopt dat er snel verandering komt in de situatie rondom de bedreigingen waarmee ze in Nederland te maken heeft. De oudste dochter...
1

PBC | Maandagvlucht van TUI na drie dagen pas terug naar Amsterdam vanwege pech

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De TUI-vlucht OR365 van afgelopen maandag, die van Curaçao via Bonaire naar Amsterdam zou vliegen, is uiteindelijk gisteren pas vertrokken. De Boeing 787, een...
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

