DolfijnFM | Gebruiksaanwijzing ‘floating pier’ voor Bonairianen

Sportorganisatie Indebon roept de Bonairiaanse bevolking op om het nieuwe drijvende zwembad in zee met verstand te gebruiken. Zo moeten kinderen onder de 15 jaar volgens Indebon...
0

CC | Court rules on tax assessments from 2017 and earlier

WILLEMSTAD - Minister Silvania of Finance announced on his Facebook page in early 2023 that tax debts from 2017 and earlier will no longer be actively pursued...
1

DolfijnFM | Nieuwe eigenaar Huize Scherpenheuvel: modern bejaardentehuis erbij

Huize Scherpenheuvel heeft een nieuwe eigenaar, die van een deel van het klooster een modern bejaardenhuis wil maken. Na lang onderhandelen is de kogel door de kerk,...
1

DolfijnFM | Verdachten steekincident Rotterdams Zomercarnaval gezocht

De politie is op zoek naar vier verdachten van het steekincident tijdens het Rotterdamse Zomercarnaval. De autoriteiten hebben foto’s en beelden van de verdachten naar buiten gebracht....
0

DKR | Hof houdt te vrijgevige minister Silvania aan zijn belofte: streep door álle belastingvorderingen van voor 2018

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties Willemstad – Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie heeft minister van Financiën Javier Silvania op de vingers getikt. De bewindsman kondigde begin dit jaar op de hem...
4

Democracy now! | Friday, August 11, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
Democracy now! | Friday, August 11, 2023

Democracy now! | Friday, August 11, 2023
0
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

