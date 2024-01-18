IGB | Curaçao Gaming Control Board names Cedric Pietersz as CEO

iGB Editorial Team



The Supervisory Board of the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has named Cedric Pietersz as its new chief executive officer.

Pietersz will take on his new role from 1 February 2024.

As CEO , Pietersz will be charged with monitoring all current licensing activity that takes place under the current law, the National Ordinance on Offshore Games of Hazard (NOOGH).

In his new role, he will also oversee Curaçao’s transition to the National Ordinance for Games of Chance (LOK).

Previously, Pietersz held a number of roles at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten over 20 years. His roles ranged from supervisory to managerial. During his tenure, Pietersz gained operational, anti-money laundering and regulatory experience.

Pietersz said he is prepared to help Curaçao’s gaming market move into a new phase.

“I am honoured to join the Gaming Control Board at such a dynamic time,” said Pietersz. “I am confident that together with the team and the Supervisory Board we will strategically steer the GCB into a new era while delivering value to all stakeholders including the minister of finance.”

Fons Simon, chairman of the GCB Supervisory Board said Pietersz’s appointment kicks off a new era for the jurisdiction.

“The GCB is at a pivotal juncture, and Cedric’s appointment marks the start of a transformative era,” said Simon. “With a proven record of exceptional service in the financial sector, he brings a unique blend of strategic foresight, regulatory prudence, and operational excellence.”

Misreporting on LOK

The announcement of Pietersz as CEO comes after a week of false speculation over Curaçao’s LOK. While reports surfaced that stated the LOK had been rejected by Curaçao’s parliament, these were not correct.

The LOK was sent to parliament last month. As with every draft law in Curaçao, it had been sent to the Council of Advice.

On 3 January 2024, the Council’s response to the ministry of finance regarding the LOK was published online. This was first received by the ministry in June 2023, and contained phrasing that suggested the law could not be sent to parliament. It it thought that this fuelled rumours that the LOK had been dismissed.

In response, Javier Silvania, Curaçao’s minister of finance released a statement slamming the “misinformation”.

Bron: IGaming Business

Naschrift KKC

