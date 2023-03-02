26 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 3 maart 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

CC | Minister Janga-Pietersz’s position is wavering

WILLEMSTAD - The position of MFK minister Dorothy Janga-Pietersz is wavering. Various sources within the coalition believe that the Minister of Health should resign, now that she...
0

DH | Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

SABA--With the recent development that Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN will start using scheduled Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR flights for some of its medical referrals...
0

Extra | Journaal 2 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

CC | Major mafia weapons arsenal find in Italy has ties to Dutch organized crime trials

NAPLES - The police in Italy found a large arsenal of weapons belonging to drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale, who the Dutch police consider a business partner of...
0

CC | Democracy still does not predominate between the countries

WILLEMSTAD - In the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) that took place on Wednesday, expert in constitutional law Rutsel Martha stated that there is indeed a democratic deficit...
0

DH | Over 100 Boats Gather from Around the World for the 43rd St. Maarten

SIMPSON BAY--Registration started early at the 43rd St Maarten Heineken Regatta, as eager teams lined up to formally register their entry and pick up their yacht’s bow...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

Extra | Journaal 2 maart 2023

0 reacties


Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands.

Bron: Extra

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoVideosExtrá

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, March 2, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

CC | Minister Janga-Pietersz’s position is wavering

WILLEMSTAD - The position of MFK minister Dorothy Janga-Pietersz is wavering. Various sources...
0
Curaçao

CC | Major mafia weapons arsenal find in Italy has ties to Dutch organized crime trials

NAPLES - The police in Italy found a large arsenal of weapons belonging...
0
Aruba

CC | Democracy still does not predominate between the countries

WILLEMSTAD - In the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) that took place on Wednesday,...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 1 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 