redactie curacao AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na vier jaar weer te heropenen. De Arubaanse regering kan nog niet zeggen wanneer er... vrijdag 17 februari 2023

Democracy now! | Friday, February 17, 2023 Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!'s War and Peace Report provides our audience... vrijdag 17 februari 2023

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023 Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra vrijdag 17 februari 2023

NTR | Ongedocumenteerd op Curaçao: Wat als jouw kind nu medische hulp nodig heeft? Eva Breukink Als baby Denise thuis in haar bedje ligt te trillen en schokken, brengen haar ouders haar naar de spoedeisende hulp van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC).... vrijdag 17 februari 2023

Vixio | 'Game over' for Curaçao masterlicences by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance "The game is over" for Curaçao's master licence holders and their unknown number of sublicensees, according to the country's finance... vrijdag 17 februari 2023

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the kingdom to save failing education in Curaçao. In a petition they ask the governments... vrijdag 17 februari 2023

DH | Sarah says Irion seems hesitant to table 'tax reform' in Parliament PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said at a press conference on Thursday that Finance Minister Ardwell Irion seems hesitant to table his tax... vrijdag 17 februari 2023

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023 vrijdag 17 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra