25 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 18 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen

Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na vier jaar weer te heropenen. De Arubaanse regering kan nog niet zeggen wanneer er...
1

Democracy now! | Friday, February 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

NTR | Ongedocumenteerd op Curaçao: Wat als jouw kind nu medische hulp nodig heeft?

Eva Breukink Als baby Denise thuis in haar bedje ligt te trillen en schokken, brengen haar ouders haar naar de spoedeisende hulp van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC)....
2

Vixio | ‘Game over’ for Curaçao masterlicences

by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance “The game is over” for Curaçao’s master licence holders and their unknown number of sublicensees, according to the country’s finance...
0

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the kingdom to save failing education in Curaçao. In a petition they ask the governments...
0

DH | Sarah says Irion seems hesitant to table ‘tax reform’ in Parliament

PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said at a press conference on Thursday that Finance Minister Ardwell Irion seems hesitant to table his tax...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023

0 reacties

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands.

Bron: Extra

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoVideosExtrá

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hoger beroep massale drugsroof in juni

De 600 kilo drugsroof is in hoger beroep. Gisteren was de pro forma...
0
Aruba

AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen

Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, February 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Gezondheid

NTR | Ongedocumenteerd op Curaçao: Wat als jouw kind nu medische hulp nodig heeft?

Eva Breukink Als baby Denise thuis in haar bedje ligt te trillen en schokken,...
2
Algemeen nieuws

Vixio | ‘Game over’ for Curaçao masterlicences

by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance “The game is over” for Curaçao’s...
0
Aruba

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 