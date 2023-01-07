26.2 C
Willemstad
• zondag 8 januari 2023
PBC | TUI schuift met vliegtuigen tussen België en Nederland

Persbureau Curacao SCHIPHOL – TUI fly Nederland neemt dit kwartaal afscheid van haar tot voor kort enige Boeing 767-300ER. Maar dat betekent niet dat voortaan alle longhaul-vluchten met...
0

PBC | Jaareinde Curaçao: record aantal optredens politie bij relationeel geweld

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie van Curaçao moest in december vijftig keer optreden vanwege relationeel geweld. Een record in het jaar 2022. Niet eerder was dat cijfer...
0

PBC | Collectie Juliana Brenneker volledig digitaal online

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De collectie van Elis Juliana en Pater Paul Brenneker is volledig gedigitalieerd en online. Een prestatie van formaat, want de documenten hebben bijna een...
0
Column Youp | Groene piste

In mijn jeugd had je nieuwsjaarkaarten van mond- en voetschilders. Ik moest daar aan denken toen ik las over een kind dat een hand en een oog...
0

NTR | 'Fietsen op Bonaire is levensgevaarlijk'

Nathaly Evertsz In amper tien dagen tijd zijn twee Nederlandse fietsers omgekomen bij verkeersongelukken op Bonaire. Zoiets gebeurde nooit eerder op het eiland. Wat is er aan de...
0

CC | Five narcotics traffickers extradited from Curaçao to face international cocaine distribution and importation charges

WILLEMSTAD - Defendants’ drug trafficking organization allegedly imported over one hundred kilograms of cocaine into the United States using corrupt foreign and domestic airport employees to bypass...
0

Nu.cw | Cultuurfestival Night of the Roses

Multidisciplinair cultuurfestival Night of the Roses zal 13 januari plaatsvinden op het terrein van Landhuis Bloemhof. Dat meldt de organisatie. De opbrengsten van het festival zullen grotendeels...
0
DH | Netherlands students conduct research for Justice Ministry

Justice Minister Anna Richardson (centre) with the students. 
 PHILIPSBURG–Two groups of students from the study Security Management (“Integrale Veiligheidskunde”) of Thorbecke Academy in the Netherlands have been carrying out assignments for St. Maarten’s Ministry of Justice.

The Security Management programme trains students to become safety specialists with a broad perspective. Students take courses in the fields of safety science, (administrative) law, research, psychology, policy, organisation and management. An integral safety expert oversees the entire field of work. Within the programme students can specialise in minors such as cybersecurity, company operation safety, human factors and law, governance and safety.

Thorbecke Academy approached Minister of Justice Anna Richardson in August of last year to enquire if the ministry would be interested in creating assignment opportunities for the fourth-year students of NHL Stenden/Thorbecke Academy. The minister confirmed an interest in creating this opportunity for the students and together with the Department of Judicial Affairs, several possible assignments were formulated.

The two groups of students each chose the subject matter for their assignment. The first group carried out an assessment of the personal safety risks of prison personnel. The other group chose to research the possibilities of establishing a sex offenders’ registration in St. Maarten. This latter topic is one that was requested by Minister Richardson as there is an interest to establish the registry.

The first part of their assignment consisted of desk research as it was carried out from the Netherlands. Thereafter in November, the students travelled to St. Maarten, where they remained for four weeks and continued their in-depth research and speaking to relevant stakeholders.

Their visit to St. Maarten ended with a presentation of their findings to the minister of justice. It is the intention of the ministry to use the final reports of the students to address the subject matters at the Kingdom level.

Richardson: “I take this opportunity to thank the students once again for their hard work and enthusiasm to execute these studies for St. Maarten. I look forward to receiving their final reports. By extension, I hereby express great appreciation to the academic staff of NHL Stenden, who are the initiators of creating this unique opportunity for the students and the Ministry of Justice. I am profoundly pleased, and as such, also extend much thanks to the management and staff of the Pointe Blanche Prison HvB, the Police Force of Sint Maarten, the Probation Office (‘Stichting Justitiële Inrichtingen Sint Maarten’), and the Department of Judicial Affairs for their valuable contribution in making this venture a success and assisting the students in reaching their academic goals.”

Bron: Daily Herald

