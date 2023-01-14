26.5 C
Willemstad
• zondag 15 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Gabriela Dos Santos in top 5, maar geen Miss Universe 2023

Persbureau Curacao NEW ORLEANS – Even mocht Curaçao hopen op een top drie resultaat bij de miss Universe 2023 verkiezing in New Orleans. Gabriela Dos Santos had net...
2

Column Youp | Wat moet dat moet!

Toen ik deze week las dat in de Verenigde Staten een kind van zes de juf had neergeschoten, vatte ik het plan op om onze kleindochter een...
0

NTR | Ontwerper en muzikant Darwin Winklaar, ‘Arubaanse multi-talent die mode overstijgt’

Joan de Windt Hij droomde ervan om mode te studeren, begon aan die studie, maar dreigde zijn Arubaanse identiteit en zichzelf te verliezen. De Arubaanse Darwin Winklaar alias...
0
- Advertentie -

PBC | Quincy Promes zou Piet Wortel hebben betaald voor cokediefstal

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – Het Openbaar Ministerie in Nederland ziet verbanden tussen de zaak van Piet Wortel en de vermeende drugshandel van profvoetballer Quincy Promes. De oud-Ajacied zou...
0

PBC | COHO-rijkswet van tafel, onderlinge regeling in de maak

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – De Rijkswet Caribisch Orgaan voor Hervorming en Ontwikkeling (Coho) is van tafel. In plaats daarvan komt een onderlinge regeling. Dat is op het Vierlandenoverleg...
0

PBC | Curaçaose Jorrel Hato (16) debuteert in Ajax

Persbureau Curacao DEN BOSCH – De Curaçaose Jorrel Hato heeft gedebuteerd in de hoofdmacht van Ajax. Vijf minuten voor het einde van FC Den Bosch – Ajax kwam...
0

NTR | Nederlandse Cariben populair op de Vakantiebeurs, weinig interesse in het slavernijverleden

Sam Jones Bij de vakantiebeurs zijn de Nederlandse Cariben in trek vanwege de zon, zee en strand. Wat opvalt bij een rondgang onder bezoekers: ze zijn niet zo...
1
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

DH | Ministry of VROMI announces Arch Road closure for sunday

0 reacties

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that there will be interruption with the traffic flow on the Arch Road on January 15, 2023, from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

The road closure is related to road surface repairs that will be carried out on the Arch Road.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Curaçao

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

PBC | Justitieminister Hato maakt afspraken over verbeurd geld van Robbie dos Santos

Persbureau Curacao WASHINGTON – Minister Shalton Hato van Justitie heeft goede hoop dat een...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Gabriela Dos Santos in top 5, maar geen Miss Universe 2023

Persbureau Curacao NEW ORLEANS – Even mocht Curaçao hopen op een top drie resultaat...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Quincy Promes zou Piet Wortel hebben betaald voor cokediefstal

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – Het Openbaar Ministerie in Nederland ziet verbanden tussen de zaak...
0
Aruba

PBC | COHO-rijkswet van tafel, onderlinge regeling in de maak

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – De Rijkswet Caribisch Orgaan voor Hervorming en Ontwikkeling (Coho) is...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose Jorrel Hato (16) debuteert in Ajax

Persbureau Curacao DEN BOSCH – De Curaçaose Jorrel Hato heeft gedebuteerd in de hoofdmacht...
0
Aruba

NTR | Nederlandse Cariben populair op de Vakantiebeurs, weinig interesse in het slavernijverleden

Sam Jones Bij de vakantiebeurs zijn de Nederlandse Cariben in trek vanwege de zon,...
1

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 