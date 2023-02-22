DH | Family concerned about internal injuries detected in Ossie’s body

PHILIPSBURG–The family of the late Ossie Hosea Laville is concerned about internal injuries detected in his body and say they may have to verify whether these occurred prior to or during his arrest and detention.

Laville died suddenly in police custody one day after he was arrested. He was arrested on Thursday, January 26. He had been detained by police and held at the Philipsburg police station from approximately 2:30pm on the day of his arrest. He was dead by Friday, January 27.

In an update provided to The Daily Herald on Wednesday, the family said, “Our family wishes to thank the community of St. Maarten for the outpour[ing – Ed.] of support during this very trying period. On February 16, 2023, the autopsy was performed on Ossie and we now await the final document from the Prosecutor’s Office.

“From what is known to us at this time, we remain concerned about the injuries detected and may have to verify whether these occurred prior to or during his arrest and detention.”

The family said they remain in the position of not accepting any responsibility for the body until they are in receipt of the autopsy report and can determine the next course of action.

When asked about the injuries, Ossie’s sister Caryle Etienne said she cannot discuss it until the report is received. She did, however, indicate that the injuries were internal and not visible on the body.

The family, who were originally concerned about the lack of answers and the treatment they were receiving from authorities following Laville’s sudden death, had written to Justice Minister Anna Richardson requesting her intervention for an autopsy to be done on Laville’s body. This was later granted and the minister indicated that she supported their request.

Bron: Daily Herald