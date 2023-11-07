Democracy now! | Thursday, November 9, 2023

WILLEMSTAD–Princess Beatrix arrived at Hato airport on Monday at 4:00pm with the Dutch government plane. The 85-year-old retired queen will visit Curaçao until Wednesday and then fly on to Aruba, where she will spend Thursday and Friday.

Upon arrival at the airport the roayl family member was greeted by Governor Lucille George-Wout, deputy Prime Minister Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia and Walter Hansen, Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean.

The visit focuses on the work of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and social initiatives on the islands. The immediate reason is a DCNA conference on nature-friendly solutions for the restoration of ecosystems on the Dutch Caribbean islands. The princess is patroness of DCNA.

During her last visit about two years ago, attention was paid to the consequences of the corona pandemic and nature conservation on the island. Once again, protection of the environment is central, as well as social initiatives.

On Tuesday morning Beatrix visited the Savonet country house from 1662 that was part of one of the largest plantations on the island. The building was thoroughly restored in 2010 and 2018.

The surrounding park is managed by DCNA partner Caribbean Research & Management of Biodiversity Carmabi foundation. The royal delegation took a short tour of the museum located at the country house.

The princess also attended a nature education lesson with a number of primary school students. Carmabi employees then informed her about the climatic importance of the surrounding Christoffel Park and animal care in the area.

She subsequently toured Shete Boka National Park for an explanation of its natural characteristics and coastline.

Today, Wednesday Beatrix is expected at Hòfi Ser’i Otrobanda, a city garden where residents grow their own fruit and vegetables. She will get a presentation on the origins and importance of community gardens and meet volunteers.

The princess is then scheduled to visis Rif St. Marie and Hermanus, two nature reserves in Banda’bou connected by a bridge at the initiative of Carmabi. Here the royal delegation will receives an explanation about the care for water birds, the swamp area and salt pans.

During the evening Beatrix and her party will officially be hosted for dinner at the Governor’s Palace in Fort Amsterdam.

Bron: Daily Herald