Democracy now! | Thursday, November 9, 2023

PHILIPSBURG–American Airlines will be adding a third daily flight from Miami (MIA) to St. Maarten beginning December 20, 2023, through June 4, 2024.

Charlotte (CLT) will be operating daily during this time period, with an extra Saturday flight in November and December and again in February and March, it was stated in a press release.

Philadelphia (PHL) will also operate on Saturdays in November and December and again in February and March.

For the summer period, American will offer two daily flights from June 5, 2024, from MIA. This will operate alongside one daily flight from CLT with an extra flight on Saturdays, and a Saturday-only flight from PHL.

“Dedication, commitment and staying consistent with your goal is the only way! Because of this we can [now – Ed.] announce such great news with the increased flights as well as building strong partnerships with our key stakeholders. This shows our commitment to ensuring improved airlift, rates and benefits for our visitors and locals alike.

“We assured the airline that this is just the beginning to a new and improved relationship where we would ensure to make communication stronger and at least yearly continue these courtesy calls and keep airlines abreast of new developments, opportunities and overall benefits for increased services to our shores,” said Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex.

“American has a 44-year commitment to St. Maarten and we are excited to continue expanding our operation across the Caribbean with more flying from the Friendly Island to our US hubs in Miami, Charlotte and Philadelphia for this winter and beyond,” said José María Giraldo, Managing DIrector Operations – Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Bron: Daily Herald