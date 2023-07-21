31 C
Willemstad
• zondag 23 juli 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Friday, July 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 21 juli 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | Curaçaoan children are the victims of government negligence in guaranteeing adequate housing

WILLEMSTAD - Concrete steps to ensure housing for children are yet to be taken, according to the Ombudsman, who holds Minister Charles Cooper accountable for this matter....
0

DH | Price indication of goods, services now being enforced for consumer protection

~ Public urged to report non-compliance ~ PHILIPSBURG--The Ministerial Regulation on the prices of goods and services, which went into effect as of January 5, 2023, is now...
0

Democracy now! | Thursday, July 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 20 juli 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Friday, July 21, 2023

HomeLandenCuraçaoDemocracy now! | Friday, July 21, 2023
30
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 21 juli 2023
Volgend artikel
NTR | Statia roept inwoners op: ‘Doe alsjeblieft screening naar baarmoederhalskanker’

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 