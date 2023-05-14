CC | Waiting list at Curaçao Medical Center could reach 3,000 patients by year-end

WILLEMSTAD – Medical specialist Vito Koeijers warns that the waiting list for surgeries at Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) may reach 3,000 patients by the end of this year if the problem remains unresolved.

The specialist association held a press session yesterday at the CMC conference room in Otrobanda.

According to Michel Berry, speaking on behalf of the organization, they have not received any communication from the government regarding the issue of the salary ceiling imposed by the National Ordinance Norming Top Incomes (LNT).

The proposal made by Interim Health Minister Javier Silvania to deviate from the salary cap in order to address the concerns of specialists still has a long way to go. Silvania, who also serves as Minister of Finance, had a lengthy meeting with representatives of Curaçao specialists.

On March 31, it was agreed with Silvania to submit a proposal to the Council of Ministers to exempt specialists from the salary cap. However, specialists emphasize that it is not just about the financial aspect but primarily about ensuring the continuity of care. The problem will persist as long as the salary cap remains in place and Curaçao struggles to attract specialists.

Currently, there are 97 specialists in total. The law dictates that large companies can pay a maximum of 295,000 guilders per year to employees in top positions, while small companies are limited to a maximum of 227,000 guilders per year.

Yesterday, the specialists collectively announced that they will take passive action. They acknowledge that this will have consequences for healthcare, but emphasize that if the government does not offer a solution, Curaçao will not be able to attract new specialists.

At the beginning of this week, the waiting list stood at 1,842 patients, compared to 1,550 in March. Without a resolution, the waiting list could rise to 3,000 patients by December 2023, warn the specialists.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle