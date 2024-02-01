27 C
Willemstad
Extra | Journaal 1 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | Venezuela: Sanctions actions and supporting democracy

WASHINGTON - Actions by Nicolas Maduro and his representatives in Venezuela, including the arrest of members of the democratic opposition and the barring of candidates from competing...
0

DH | Former counsellor sent to prison for five years in foster home rape case

PHILIPSBURG--The Court of First Instance on Wednesday sentenced former counsellor Antoine Jermin (25) to five years in prison for raping a fourteen-year-old girl living at a foster...
0

ParadiseFM | Amerika hervat oliesancties tegen het regime in Venezuela

De Verenigde Staten hervatten hun sancties tegen het regime in Venezuela. De Amerikaanse regering heeft scherpe kritiek op de jongste acties van president Nicolás Maduro tegen politieke...
7

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Nu.cw | Geld op Curaçao 3,5 procent minder waard in jaar tijd

De inflatie op Curaçao bedraagt in 2023 3,5 procent. Het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) heeft dat bekendgemaakt. Het CBS meldt dat de prijzen op Curaçao...
0
CC | Venezuela: Sanctions actions and supporting democracy

WASHINGTON – Actions by Nicolas Maduro and his representatives in Venezuela, including the arrest of members of the democratic opposition and the barring of candidates from competing in this year’s presidential election, are inconsistent with the agreements signed in Barbados last October by representatives of Nicolas Maduro and the Unitary Platform.

In support of the Barbados Agreement, the United States issued General License 44, which provides relief to Venezuela’s oil and gas sector. Absent progress between Maduro and his representatives and the opposition Unitary Platform, particularly on allowing all presidential candidates to compete in this year’s election, the United States will not renew the license when it expires on April 18, 2024. Additionally, the United States is revoking General License 43, which authorized transactions involving Minerven – the Venezuelan state-owned gold mining company. U.S. persons will have fourteen days to wind down any transactions that were previously authorized by that license.

The United States remains strongly committed to supporting dialogue between the parties and to the aspirations of the Venezuelan people for a democratic future. We will continue to work with the international community and all peaceful democratic actors across the political spectrum in Venezuela and leverage mechanisms at our disposal to encourage a return to the principles in the Barbados agreement.

The Barbados electoral roadmap agreement remains the most viable mechanism to resolving Venezuela’s longstanding political, economic, and humanitarian crisis and realizing competitive and inclusive elections in Venezuela, but that will require Maduro and his representatives upholding the roadmap’s principles and ensuring that opposition political actors have the right to select their candidates for the 2024 presidential election freely.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

ArubaBonaireCuraçaoVenezuelaCuracao ChronicleRaffinagesectorInternationaalOperatie Centinela
DH | Former counsellor sent to prison for five years in foster home rape case
Extra | Journaal 1 februari 2024

Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Geld op Curaçao 3,5 procent minder waard in jaar tijd

De inflatie op Curaçao bedraagt in 2023 3,5 procent. Het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) heeft dat bekendgemaakt. Het CBS meldt dat de prijzen op Curaçao in november...
0
Energiesector

Nu.cw | Curaçao wordt krijgt er vierde windmolenpark bij

Op Koraal Tabak komt een vierde windmolenpark. Het park aan de noordkust, gefinancierd door het Algemeen Pensioenfonds met 50 miljoen dollar, vergt een totale investering van 60 miljoen dollar. NuKoraal...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Parlement roept op tot onderzoek naar alternatieve locatie voor Sentro Bario Otrobanda

Door: Sanne van den Boomen Het Parlement stemt unaniem in met een motie om het Sentro Bario Otrobanda (SBO) de kans te geven om op verantwoorde wijze naar een alternatief...
1
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 31 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Opinies

AD commentaar | Favoritisme belastinginning (deel 2)

De voorkeursbehandeling van bevriende belastingplichtigen is één aspect van een niet goed functionerende Belastingdienst. Deze krant schreef er gisteren over in het hoofdredactioneel commentaar ‘Favoritisme belastinginning’ naar aanleiding van...
2
Opinies

AD commentaar | Favoritisme belastinginning (deel 1)

Zondag eind van de middag. Financiënminister Javier Silvania (MFK) publiceert op de inmiddels hem welbekende wijze op zijn Facebookpagina antwoorden op Statenvragen over het functioneren van de Landsontvanger en...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | 310 miljoen gulden nodig voor onderhoud en vernieuwing van wegen op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose minister van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning, Charles Cooper, heeft aangekondigd dat er een investering van 310 miljoen gulden nodig is voor de...
11
Curaçao

PBC | Structurele financiering voor wetenschappelijk onderzoek op de eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – De Nederlandse Organisatie voor Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek NWO ontvangt voortaan jaarlijks € 2,5 miljoen van het ministerie van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap (OCW) voor onderzoek op...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Gokkers kunnen voor € 10 toegang krijgen tot illegale cryptocasino's

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Uit onderzoek van Sky News blijkt dat het erg eenvoudig is om toegang te krijgen tot bekende online casino’s zoals Stake. Op internet worden accounts voor...
0
Aruba

PBC | Heroverweging instructietaal onderwijs ABC-eilanden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Bernadette Heiligers, een prominente auteur uit de ABC-eilanden, roept op tot een heroverweging van de taalkwestie in het onderwijs. Dit jaar markeert het 45-jarige ‘jubileum’...
2
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 31 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad: Gezondheid boven Isla. “Kritiek op concept-landsverordening Luchtkwaliteitseisen vanuit zorgsector” Verschillende organisaties, waaronder Fundashon Birgen di Rosario, een stichting gericht op bejaardenzorg, hebben kritiek geuit op de...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Politie maakt boetes bekend voor de carnavalsperiode

De politie heeft via een mediacampagne de boetes bekend gemaakt die opgelegd kunnen worden tijdens carnaval. In deze periode geldt een ‘zero tolerance’-beleid, wat betekent dat politie snel boetes...
4
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | APC: Verkoop van 160 kavels bij Brakkeput Noord vanochtend gestart

Algemeen Pensioenfonds Curaçao, APC, laat weten dat vanochtend om 11 uur is begonnen met de verkoop van 160 kavels bij Brakkeput Noord. Tot 21 februari 11 uur ‘s ochtends...
4
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Aruba arresteert drie leden van drugsbende

Op Aruba zijn drie leden van een criminele bende gearresteerd, zo heeft de politiewoordvoerder van het eiland dinsdag bekend gemaakt. Het gaat om groep die drugs naar Aruba importeert...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Kustwacht zoekt nieuwe krachten

De Kustwacht in het Caribisch gebied wil meer personeel. Daarom zijn de inschrijvingen geopend voor de Basis Opleiding Kustwacht. Jongeren tussen de 18 en 25 jaar kunnen zichzelf aanmelden....
1
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Lange wachtlijsten voor staaroperaties

De oogheelkundige kliniek van het Adventziekenhuis heeft momenteel nog een wachtlijst van 537 staaroperaties. Dat schrijft de Amigoe dinsdagmiddag. Er wordt volgens minister Javier Silvania van Volksgezondheid hard gewerkt...
0
Gezondheid

CC | Evaluation report on COVID-19 crisis reveals shortcomings in Curaçao's approach

WILLEMSTAD - Prime Minister Pisas has presented the evaluation report on the COVID-19 crisis to the Curaçao Parliament, emphasizing the need for more reserve capacity and professionalization in crisis...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Largest cruise ship in the world to make inaugural call Feb. 13

PHILIPSBURG--Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI’s) largest cruise ship in the world Icon of the Seas will make its inaugural call to St. Maarten on Tuesday, February 13.     RCI executives...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Diergaarde met hub op Bonaire

De oprichter van RoffaReefs, Sander van Lopik, heeft een methode ontwikkeld om viseitjes te vangen, te kweken en weer uit te zetten bij het koraal. Vorig jaar testte hij zijn...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Integriteitscrisis binnen regering Aruba'

Oranjestad - Een minister is zaterdag gefilmd toen hij na een bezoek aan een rumshop met een flesje bier in de hand in zijn auto stapte en wegreed. Het gaat...
8
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Schaken steeds populairder

Willemstad - Curaçao Youth Chess Institute (CYCI) heeft een schaaktoernooi georganiseerd voor beginners, jonger dan twaalf jaar. Met 77 uiteindelijke deelnemers - er hadden zich vooraf 129 kinderen ingeschreven -...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Klein negatief migratiesaldo

In 2023 meer vestiging uit andere landen dan uit Nederland Willemstad - Was er in de jaren 2019, 2020, 2021 en 2022 nog sprake van een groot negatief migratiesaldo, in...
1
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Gezondheid boven Isla'

Birgen di Rosario: Wet luchtkwaliteit overtuigt niet (1) Willemstad - De concept-Landsverordening luchtkwaliteitseisen overtuigt verschillende organisaties die door het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) om een standpunt gevraagd...
1
Aruba

ParadiseFM | 'Geen verhoogde dreiging voor ABC-eilanden'

Op dit moment is er geen reden om uit te gaan van een verhoogde dreiging ten aanzien van de veiligheid van Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire. Dat schrijft de Nederlandse minister...
3
Aruba

Opinie | Zelfstandig Curaçao is een schadelijke illusie

Opinie Jan Huurman De onafhankelijkheid van Curaçao binnen het koninkrijk is een illusie. Die gaat ten koste van arme Curaçaoënaars, meent Jan Huurman. Maak van het eiland een gemeente overzee. Voor...
10
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 30 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Jaarlijkse Barracuda Warrior oefening afgerond

De jaarlijkse militaire Barracuda Warrior oefening is maandag afgerond. De oefening bracht meerdere militaire eenheden uit het Caribisch gebied samen op Curaçao. Dat maakt Defensie Caribisch gebied bekend. Het doel...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verkiezingen voor nieuw bestuur politievakbond SAP

De politievakbond SAP houdt woensdag verkiezingen voor een nieuw bestuur. De huidige voorzitter Amado Vilchez gaat de strijd aan met Marco Laclé. Dit schrijft Amigoe. Vilchez is sinds 2020 voorzitter...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie zoekt verdachte hit-and-run Abraham Mendez Chumaceiro Boulevard

De politie is op zoek naar de verdachte van de hit-and-run-aanrijding waarbij een man om het leven kwam. Het incident vond op 20 januari plaats aan de Abraham Mendez...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Justitie wil nieuwe gevangenis op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister Shalten Hato van Justitie zegt dat er gesprekken zijn gestart voor de bouw van een nieuwe gevangenis op Curaçao, om beter te voldoen aan...
0
Aruba

PBC | Heroverweging instructietaal onderwijs ABC-eilanden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Bernadette Heiligers, een prominente auteur uit de ABC-eilanden, roept op tot een heroverweging van de taalkwestie in het onderwijs. Dit jaar markeert het 45-jarige ‘jubileum’...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Ruim een miljoen gulden aan inkomsten door jachten en boten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De haven van Curaçao heeft aanzienlijke inkomsten gegenereerd uit importrechten geheven op binnenkomende boten, vooral jachten uit de Verenigde Staten. Uit een recent rapport van...
0
Aruba

PBC | 'Geen verhoogde dreiging voor eilanden ondanks grensgeschil Venezuela-Guyana'

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Nederland ziet momenteel geen reden om aan te nemen dat er een verhoogde dreiging is voor de veiligheid van de Benedenwindse eilanden – Curaçao,...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 30 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Het Antilliaans Dagblad heeft een persbericht van minister Silvania en zijn ministerie van GMN overgeschreven, waarin wordt gesteld dat de HAP een succes is en dat er...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Marechaussee houdt 31-jarige Nederlander aan op Bonaire in drugszaak

De Koninklijke Marechaussee op Bonaire heeft vanochtend bekend gemaakt dat er in verband met een drugszaak een 31-jarige Nederlander is aangehouden. De aanhouding vond gisteren plaats en is uitgevoerd...
1
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Bevolking rookt minder, maar drinkt meer

De Curaçaose bevolking is de laatste jaren minder gaan roken en steeds meer gaan drinken. Dat blijkt uit een rapport van de douane dat onlangs is gestuurd naar de...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Bureau Rijbewijzen schorst examinator wegens ongepast gedrag

Bureau Rijbewijzen heeft vanmiddag bevestigd dat een examinator is geschorst wegens intimidatie tijdens het afnemen van een rijbewijsexamen. De EXTRA schreef vanochtend al over de zaak waarbij de man...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Overheid geeft uitleg over zero tolerance beleid

De Curaçaose overheid zal vanochtend om half 12 uitleg geven over het zero tolerance beleid dat tijdens de carnavalsperiode geldt. Daarbij spreekt onder meer Justitieminister Shalten Hato, officier van...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Amigoe: Maar vier Statenleden hebben al hun beschikbare spreektijd gebruikt

Vorige week werd van maandag tot en met vrijdag de begroting behandeld in het Curaçaose parlement. De Amigoe publiceerde gistermiddag een bericht over de bijdragen van de Statenleden. Daarbij...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Twee 16-jarige meisjes zijn langdurig vermist; politie vraagt opnieuw hulp

De politie van Curaçao heeft maandag opnieuw om hulp gevraagd bij het opsporen van twee 16-jarige vermiste meisjes. De politie heeft foto’s van de twee naar de pers gestuurd...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Verslaafden Curaçao veroorzaken overlast in de stad

Kim Hendriksen Sinds de nachtopvang van Dios Yudami in 2021 gesloten is moeten de verslaafden op Curaçao weer hun heil zoeken op straat. En dat brengt de nodige problemen met...
0
Curaçao

CC | Admission prices for Jeremí/Lagun Nature Reserve more affordable for local residents

WILLEMSTAD - As of today, the new access rules are in effect for visitors to the nature reserve around Jeremí/Lagun. Carmabi, the manager of this area, has decided to...
0
Comin' up

DH | Heineken Regatta announces lineup for this year's events

PHILIPSBURG--The 44th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has announced a mélange of the Caribbean, where music, dance and flavours will come together in celebration this February 29 to March 3. Event...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Mariadal eist noodvoorziening in kort geding

Brief maakt iets duidelijk maar roept ook nieuwe vragen op Kralendijk - Middels een brief aan gezaghebber Nolly Oleana probeert de directie van Fundashon Mariadal (FM) de zorgen weg te...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Betalingsproblemen motorrijtuigenbelasting

Oranjestad – Op 1 februari moet de motorrijtuigenbelasting voor (de eerste helft van) 2024 zijn betaald. 79 procent van de eigenaren van een motorvoertuig heeft echter nog niet betaald. De...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | HAP werkt met SQlapius

Momenteel ruim 70 huisartsen officieel aangesloten Willemstad - Voor de Huisartsenpost (HAP) is gekozen voor het huisartsen informatiesysteem (HIS) van SQlapius, aangezien meer dan 93 procent van de huisartsen dit...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Vissers 'vingen' balen drugs

Strafzaak leest bijna als een spannende thriller Willemstad - Vier lokale vissers hebben onlangs elk een gevangenisstraf van vijf jaar opgelegd gekregen. Zij zijn veroordeeld wegens het bezit en transport...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Caribische tint zaak De Vries

Vier Curaçaoënaars en Arubaan staan deze week terecht Willemstad - De inhoudelijk behandeling in de zaak rondom de dood van de bekende Nederlandse misdaadverslaggever Peter R. de Vries gaat vandaag...
1
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Orkaanseizoen 2024 belooft heftig te worden

In het orkaanseizoen van 2024, dat loopt van begin juni tot eind november, worden bovenmatig veel orkanen verwacht. Dat heeft Tropical Storm Risk voorspelt. Voor 2024 worden twintig tropische stormen...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, January 29, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 29 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Solidariteit, grote opkomst en weinig wind: Ride for the Roses wederom een succes

Door: Irene Spoelstra De 18e editie van Ride for the Roses is achter de rug. Meer dan 6000 deelnemers deden zondag mee aan de disciplines: fietsen (Ride), lopen (Walk), zwemmen...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Aanhouding wegens vervalst rijbewijs

De politie heeft vrijdag een 37-jarige man opgepakt omdat hij zijn rijbewijs had vervalst. Agenten kregen de vervalsing in de gaten, nadat de man op documenten gecontroleerd werd. Dit...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Twee niet-ingezetenen aangehouden

Twee mannen zijn zaterdagavond aangehouden, omdat ze illegaal op het eiland verbleven. Beiden hebben de Venezolaanse nationaliteit, zo laat Korps Politie Curaçao weten. Agenten voerden een verkeerscontrole uit op de...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Belastingontvanger opnieuw beticht van voorkeursbehandeling en ondermaatse invordering

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De belastingdienst van Curaçao wordt opnieuw beschuldigd van het geven van voorkeursbehandelingen van en ondermaatse invordering bij een groep selectieve belastingplichtigen. Dit antwoord minister van Financiën,...
0
Curaçao

PBC | 6000 deelnemers en sponsoren halen drie ton op tijdens Ride 4 the Roses

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Meer dan zesduizend deelnemers en talloze sponsoren haalden bijna drie ton binnen voor de kankerbestrijding. Volgens de organisatie laat de Curaçaose gemeenschap opnieuw zien dat...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Einde van een tijdperk: geen Limburgse Kabrieten in Carnaval van Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een verrassend bericht heeft de carnavalsgemeenschap van Curaçao bereikt: na meer dan vijftig jaar neemt de praalwagen van de Limburgse Kabrieten voor het eerst niet...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Percy Pinedo krijgt Kuki Award 2023 voor blog 'Hòrta Shòrt'

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De KUKI-award voor de meest geüpdate website van het jaar 2023 werd afgelopen vrijdag uitgereikt aan Percy Pinedo voor zijn blog ‘Hòrta Shòrt’ (percypinedo.com). De award bestond...
0
