ParadiseFM | ‘Het zou goed zijn voor ons eiland als Campo weer open gaat’

WILLEMSTAD – Valient Lady is the first cruise ship of the Virgin Voyages fleet that made its inaugural call to Curaçao on January 23.

As it was the first time for this cruise ship to visit the port of Curaçao, an inaugural ceremony was held on board the ship. During this ceremony, a plaque exchange took place between the ship’s captain and representatives from Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Immigration Services, and the ship’s agent, Maduro Shipping.

The cruise ship Valiant Lady is the second ship in the Virgin Voyages fleet and embarked on its maiden voyage in March 2022. With a length of 278 meters, this medium-sized cruise ship features 1,330 cabins and 78 suites (almost all with sea views) and has a capacity of 2,700 cruise passengers. The ship is a luxurious adult-only vessel.

In addition to the Valiant Lady, which was docked at Megapier Jackie Voges with 2,183 passengers on board, the port of Curaçao also hosted the cruise ship Carnival Horizon with 4,166 passengers on board, docked at Megapier Tula.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle