26 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 5 april 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

NTR | ‘Hiv-taboe houdt epidemie in stand’

Melissa Stamper Nieuw onderzoek op de Caribische eilanden laat zien hoe de taboe op hiv deze epidemie in stand houdt. Op Aruba testen mensen zich te laat, komen...
1

DH | Four countries sign Mutual Regulation

THE HAGUE--The legal basis for a sustainable collaboration to execute reforms in the public sector of the Dutch Caribbean countries has been created with the signatures of...
0

BNR | Trump arriveert voor arrestatie en voorgeleiding

Auteur: Remy Kock De Amerikaanse ex-president Donald Trump is bij een rechtbank in New York gearriveerd voor zijn arrestatie en voorgeleiding. Justitie wil hem naar verluidt vervolgen voor...
0

Democracy now! | Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 4 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

AD | Kabinet sluit deal met Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten, maar discussie over één miljard euro coronaleningen volgt nog

Niels Klaassen | Algemeen Dagblad AKKOORD - Na een periode van ietwat verzuurde verhoudingen bezegelen Nederland, Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten hun verzoening vandaag formeel met een nieuw...
6
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Two tourists arrested at Mambo Beach

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Two tourists arrested at Mambo Beach
55
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – Two men were arrested this weekend in the parking lot of Mambo Beach. The two were in possession of drugs and were on Mambo’s property.

Mambo Beach has had a zero-tolerance policy since Saturday. Nevertheless, it was an immediate hit this weekend: a 35-year-old American and a 29-year-old German were arrested by Mambo guards.

The two have been handed over to the police. The men received an entry ban from Mambo, which means that they are not allowed to show themselves on Mambo Beach Boulevard for a year. The police interrogated them, and they were eventually released.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoPolitie en JustitieCuracao ChronicleToerismesectorWapen drugs en mensenhandel
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | St. Maarten, UNOPS ink host country agreement
Volgend artikel
ParadiseFM | Vuurwapens gevonden bij huiszoeking Jetro Willems

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 