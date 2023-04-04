CC | Two tourists arrested at Mambo Beach

WILLEMSTAD – Two men were arrested this weekend in the parking lot of Mambo Beach. The two were in possession of drugs and were on Mambo’s property.

Mambo Beach has had a zero-tolerance policy since Saturday. Nevertheless, it was an immediate hit this weekend: a 35-year-old American and a 29-year-old German were arrested by Mambo guards.

The two have been handed over to the police. The men received an entry ban from Mambo, which means that they are not allowed to show themselves on Mambo Beach Boulevard for a year. The police interrogated them, and they were eventually released.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle