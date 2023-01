CC | The Prime Minister asks everyone to remain calm

WILLEMSTAD – Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas asks everyone to remain calm about the negotiations surrounding the oil refinery. He writes this in a statement on social media.

On Thursday it was announced that the preferred bidder Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) would have forged dozens of financial documents for the acquisition. The prime minister indicates that a lot is going on behind the scenes and asks everyone to remain calm. “If we panic every time something is said without an official response, it will do more damage, also in the current negotiations.”

The prime minister is now admonishing: “Let’s stay calm because the goal is to reopen the refinery, that is the priority for all of us, don’t forget that.”

CPR claimed to have the required capital for the acquisition, but several forensic specialists doubted that. Soon the team of specialists will meet to discuss the matter.

