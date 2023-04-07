CC | The Hague Child Abduction Convention also applies to Curaçao

THE HAGUE – The Hague Child Abduction Convention (HKOV) must also apply to Curaçao. The Council of Ministers voted to approve the treaty on Wednesday.

The HKOV contains international agreements regarding the approach to international child abduction. Every country that has signed the HKOV works according to these agreements.

The main purpose of the Convention is to prevent the abduction of children. According to the HKOV, international abduction occurs when a child has been transferred from its usual place of residence to, or has been retained in another country, without the consent of the other parent who has control over the child and the child’s place of residence.

The treaty must be in force in Curaçao at the end of 2023.

Bron; Curacao Chronicle