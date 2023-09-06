CC | Tax office to reoccupy former office building

WILLEMSTAD – The Tax Office has announced its plans to return to its previous office location on Regentesselaan in the middle of next year.

This significant update came to light during a press conference held to discuss strategies for enhancing the efficiency of the tax office, with Finance Minister Javier Silvania in attendance.

The former tax office building was tragically subjected to arson on August 22, 2021, reportedly at the behest of a construction business owner facing tax-related debts. Three suspects executed the act of arson and subsequently fled, but they have since been apprehended. It is alleged that the contractor paid 14,000 guilders for their services.

Despite initial concerns that the structure might need to be demolished, renovation work commenced in August of this year. The current expectation is that the tax office staff, currently operating out of the WTC, will be able to relocate to the Regentesselaan premises between June and December of 2024.

