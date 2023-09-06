33 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 6 september 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Vijf jaar na Irma: Tropische storm Lee wordt een grote orkaan

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Tropische storm Lee heeft zich dinsdag gevormd in de centrale Atlantische Oceaan. Om 17.00 uur was het gecentreerd op ongeveer 3500 kilometer mijl ten...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 6 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | ‘Maatschappelijk druk op Openbaar Ministerie om Ennia groeit’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Terwijl Curaçao zich nu waarschijnlijk diep in de schulden moet steken met een lening van 1,2 miljard gulden om de Ennia-problematiek op te lossen,...
1

PBC | ‘Goede thuiszorg op Curaçao alleen als je niet op je mondje bent gevallen’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Uit een rondgang langs patiënten en hulpverleners, blijkt dat veel mensen op Curaçao niet kunnen rekenen op goede thuiszorg. Dat meldt Caribisch Netwerk. Het...
0

PBC | Internationale Dag van de Dwarslaesie benadrukt noodzaak van toegang tot diensten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon Alton Paas heeft op maandag 4 september een initiatief gepresenteerd aan de overheid voor gesubsidieerd rolstoelvriendelijk transport, waardoor burgers met een dwarslaesie eenvoudiger...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Tax office to reoccupy former office building

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Tax office to reoccupy former office building
0
1 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – The Tax Office has announced its plans to return to its previous office location on Regentesselaan in the middle of next year.

This significant update came to light during a press conference held to discuss strategies for enhancing the efficiency of the tax office, with Finance Minister Javier Silvania in attendance.

The former tax office building was tragically subjected to arson on August 22, 2021, reportedly at the behest of a construction business owner facing tax-related debts. Three suspects executed the act of arson and subsequently fled, but they have since been apprehended. It is alleged that the contractor paid 14,000 guilders for their services.

Despite initial concerns that the structure might need to be demolished, renovation work commenced in August of this year. The current expectation is that the tax office staff, currently operating out of the WTC, will be able to relocate to the Regentesselaan premises between June and December of 2024.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoFinanciele sectorCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

1 reactie

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Gerhard Hoogers new Director St. Maarten Governor’s Cabinet
Volgend artikel
NTR | ‘Toekomst van de visserij ziet er niet goed uit’

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 