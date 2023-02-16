CC | Statement: RdK informs CPR that conversations regarding management and operations refinery and Bullenbaai have been canceled

WILLEMSTAD – Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK), during a meeting with Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) that took place on Wednesday February 15th, informed CPR that the negotiations regarding the management and operations of the refinery and Bullenbaai are cancelled.

RdK also informed CPR during that meeting that CPR is no longer considered a preferred bidder in this process and thus no longer enjoys that exclusivity.

The lease of the tanks at Bullenbaai by CPR meanwhile has been prolonged and will continue as agreed.

RdK will inform the community regarding its next steps towards reactivating our refinery.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle