29 C
Willemstad
• zondag 5 november 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | OM eist zes jaar cel tegen commando Sil A. in wapen- en drugszaak

Persbureau Curacao Het Openbaar Ministerie in Nederland heeft woensdag zes jaar cel geëist tegen Sil A., een 44-jarige militair van het Korps Commandotroepen die wordt verdacht van drugssmokkel...
0

PBC | Curaçaose ambtenaren ontvangen enkel indexering, maar moeten wachten op eenmalige uitkering en loontrede

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De ambtenaren en het onderwijzend personeel van Curaçao zullen voorlopig alleen de indexering over de jaren 2019 en 2020 ontvangen, zo heeft de Raad...
0

PBC | Drie gevangenen overgebracht van Aruba naar Bonaire uit voorzorg

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – De drie gevangenbewaarders van de Arubaanse KIA-gevangenis, Lares, Geerman en Maduro, zijn overgebracht naar de Justitiële Inrichting Bonaire. Zij zitten in voorlopige hechtenis in...
0

ParadiseFM | Onthulling naambord militaire schietbaan

‘Defensie Schietinrichting Daou’ is de naam van de nieuwe schietfaciliteit voor militairen. De schietbaan is nog in voorbereiding en zal eind volgend jaar in gebruik worden genomen. Gisteren...
0

PBC | Samira Rafaela: Het zou goed zijn als meer vrouwen aan tafel zitten tijdens vredesonderhandelingen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Volgens het lid van het Europees Parlement Samira Rafaela waren de Eurolat-vergaderingen, die deze week in de Dominicaanse Republiek plaatsvonden, zeer vruchtbaar. Eurolat is...
1

PBC | Inspectie Volksgezondheid legt tweede verscherpt toezicht op aan CMC

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Inspectie van de Volksgezondheid heeft in een scherpe brief aan de Raad van Bestuur van het CMC zijn ongenoegen geuit over de houding...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | St. Maarten MP concerned about CBCS’ “excessive financial regulation”

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | St. Maarten MP concerned about CBCS’ “excessive financial regulation”
0
1 reacties

PHILIPSBURG – Rolando Brison, Member of Parliament and leader of the United People’s Party in Sint Maarten, is raising critical concerns about the potential consequences of proposed financial regulations from the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten.

These concerns have arisen due to extensive feedback from both the public and stakeholders in the financial services sector, with a particular focus on the St. Maarten Insurance Brokers Association.

Citizens of the country have approached MP Brison, expressing their frustrations regarding the increased challenges in acquiring insurance or conducting financial transactions. Notably, Mr. Brison emphasizes that these issues primarily stem from the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS) rather than the financial institutions themselves.

Mr. Brison’s standpoint highlights the necessity for a balanced approach to managing risk within the nation’s financial sector. He aptly says, “We must remember that managing risk in our country requires a balanced approach, not attempting to kill a mosquito with a sledgehammer.” Furthermore, he scrutinized the portrayal of these new measures as a “one-size-fits-all” solution, disregarding the variations in financial risks among different types of businesses. He explains that brokers, for instance, pose lower risks as they facilitate connections between consumers and insurance companies rather than directly providing insurance. Hence, he questions the need for such sweeping legislation and states it would not garner his support in Parliament.

While Mr. Brison acknowledges the importance of safeguarding the financial sector, he underscores that overly severe and arbitrary policies and processes do not effectively reduce risk. Instead, they negatively impact the country’s economy, making basic tasks like purchasing insurance and conducting banking operations increasingly burdensome for citizens.

He says, “If anyone should face stricter regulation, it should be the Central Bank, not the entities they supervise.” He pointed out the ENNIA case as a prime example. He said the issue with ENNIA was not primarily related to inadequate processes or regulation but rather a lack of sufficient oversight from the CBCS over ENNIA. Brison hopes that the CBCS is not overreacting to the ENNIA situation by imposing new measures on insurance companies and other financial institutions. He refers to Court of First Instance documents, which indicate that despite sufficient laws and processes, ENNIA carried out financial transactions under the CBCS’s watch, leading to the present concerns.

Brison is advocating for a pause on these measures from CBCS until the National Risk Assessment team completes their work. “By mid-next year, we will have a better idea of where the financial risk areas are for the country,” he notes, pointing to an in-depth presentation made in Parliament recently. He believes it is prudent to await the completion of the “hard work” conducted by local experts to ensure that proper data on the areas of real financial risk for St. Maarten informs future measures.

Mr. Brison’s concerns underscore the growing apprehension within the financial services sector regarding the potential adverse consequences of rigorous regulations. His stance calls for a more balanced and pragmatic approach to risk management while maintaining financial sector stability.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoFinanciele sectorSint MaartenCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

1 reactie

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Estika Halley’s attacker still claims innocence in first appeals hearing
Volgend artikel
NTR | Ghislain rent 80 kilometer tegen pesten

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | St. Maarten MP concerned about CBCS’ “excessive financial regulation”

Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Onthulling naambord militaire schietbaan

‘Defensie Schietinrichting Daou’ is de naam van de nieuwe schietfaciliteit voor militairen. De schietbaan is nog in voorbereiding en zal eind volgend jaar in gebruik worden genomen. Gisteren onthulde Defensie...
0
Aruba

PBC | Samira Rafaela: Het zou goed zijn als meer vrouwen aan tafel zitten tijdens vredesonderhandelingen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Volgens het lid van het Europees Parlement Samira Rafaela waren de Eurolat-vergaderingen, die deze week in de Dominicaanse Republiek plaatsvonden, zeer vruchtbaar. Eurolat is de parlementaire...
1
Gezondheid

PBC | Inspectie Volksgezondheid legt tweede verscherpt toezicht op aan CMC

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Inspectie van de Volksgezondheid heeft in een scherpe brief aan de Raad van Bestuur van het CMC zijn ongenoegen geuit over de houding van het...
0
Aruba

PBC | Ook na persoonlijk verlies gaat Van den Tweel (79) door

Persbureau Curacao NIJKERK – Gerard van den Tweel, ook bekend van zijn destijds uitgebreide zakelijke imperium op Aruba, Bonaire en Curaçao, blijft op 79-jarige leeftijd een werkweek van 70 uur...
2
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Allerzielen

Deze week vierde ik vakantie op het door mij nogal geliefde Sicilië, waar het met mijn belabberde Italiaans nog een hele klus was om aan een Italiaanse vriend uit...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Ghislain rent 80 kilometer tegen pesten

Kim Hendriksen Ghislain Berends is vroeger lange tijd hevig gepest op school. Samen met de stichting Children Welfare Foundation (CWF) probeert hij nu een verschil te maken voor kinderen op...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Estika Halley’s attacker still claims innocence in first appeals hearing

PHILIPSBURG--Flanked by a squad of heavily armed Alpha Team officers, a shackled and blindfolded Marlon Brooks (39) was led into the Appeals Court on Thursday and claimed he was...
0
Ingezonden

Ingezonden | Bedankt Silvania

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
0
Opmerkelijk

Telegraaf | Colombia gaat deel nijlpaarden Pablo Escobar afmaken

BOGOTA - Het is Colombia ondanks meerdere pogingen niet gelukt de nijlpaardenpopulatie in te dammen. Het land kampt al jaren met een grote groep afstammelingen van door drugsbaas Pablo...
0
Curaçao

RTL | Corendon gaat vluchten met kindvrije zones aanbieden

Luchtvaartmaatschappij Corendon gaat bij vluchten van Schiphol naar Curaçao vanaf november een kindvrije zone instellen. Wie gegarandeerd gevrijwaard wil blijven van huilende baby's en jengelende kleuters moet daarvoor...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Vader bekent drie jaar seks te hebben gehad met zijn dochter

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – een 55-jarige man heeft in de rechtbank toegegeven zijn eigen dochter, die nu veertien is, drie jaar lang te hebben misbruikt. Het misbruik begon in januari...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Jean-Julien Rojer gaat niet verder met Marcelo Arévalo

Persbureau Curacao PARIJS – Dubbelspelspecialist Jean-Julien Rojer vormt het volgende seizoen geen duo meer met Marcelo Arévalo uit El Salvador. De 42-jarige Rojer, die momenteel als nummer zestien van de...
0
Aruba

NTR | Aruba en Curaçao willen leren van armoede-aanpak Caribische gemeenten

Oscar van Dam & John Samson Na 14 jaar wachten krijgen de bijzondere gemeenten van Nederland op 1 juli 2024 een sociaal minimum: mensen die in de armoede leven krijgen...
1
Curaçao

CC | Continent 8 pledges new LatAm datacenters following Curaçao launch

WILLEMSTAD - Data infrastructure and cloud services company Continent 8 Technology is set to open a datacenter in the Dutch Caribbean territory of Curaçao, with future launches across Latin...
2
Curaçao

DH | New director at Curaçao prison

WILLEMSTAD--Interim director of “Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Korsou” (SDKK) Richenald Ricardo has been relieved of his duties by Curaçao Minister of Justice Shalten Hato (MFK). Government is in search...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Mogelijk verdubbeling inwoneraantal Bonaire

Rapport CBS: veel onzeker over bevolkingsgroei CN Kralendijk - Als meer migranten zich op Bonaire vestigen dan verwacht in de huidige prognose, kan de bevolking van Bonaire doorgroeien tot bijna...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Ar’Jany Martha debuteert

Amsterdam - Ar’Jany Martha, een Nederlandse voetballer van Curaçaose afkomst, heeft een klinkend debuut gemaakt bij Ajax in de wedstrijd tegen Volendam. Donderdag stond de 20-jarige Martha vanaf de...
1
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Censo voorziet paspoortdrukte op Aruba

Oranjestad - Bijna 12.000 personen zullen in 2024 een nieuw paspoort moeten aanvragen. Dat is veel meer dan de ruim 3.200 aanvragen voor paspoorten die in 2023 zijn verlopen. De...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Afwijzing verzoek Ennia

Hof: Cassatie tegen tussenvonnis in Ansary-zaak niet nodig Willemstad - Het Hof heeft het verzoek van Ennia (lees: de Centrale Bank CBCS) om - in verband met de aansprakelijkheidsprocedure tegen...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | VVRP pakt illegaliteit aan

Willemstad - Het Projectteam voor Toezicht en Handhaving (PTH) van het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP) heeft de afgelopen twee weken verschillende illegale activiteiten aangepakt.   Zo is...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Regering akkoord met indexering ambtenaren

Ambtenaren en het onderwijspersoneel krijgen alsnog de indexering over 2019 en 2020 uitbetaald. Dat heeft de ministerraad vanmorgen besloten. Met deze betaling is 46 miljoen gulden gemoeid. Dat is...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, November 3, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 3 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Inspectieteam sluit bekend restaurant in Punda

Een Multidisciplinair Team heeft opnieuw controles uitgevoerd en een horecazaak gesloten. Het gaat om het bekende Iguana Cafe met uitzicht op de Pontjesbrug. Het restaurant werd gesloten vanwege een...
2
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Student slachtoffer van gewapende overval Telamonstraat 43

Een student is zondag in de Telamonstraat overvallen door twee gewapende mannen. De politie bevestigt vrijdag tegenover Nu.cw de overval, maar laat na te melden dat de overval op...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Projectteam Toezicht en Handhaving pakt diverse kwesties aan op Curaçao

Het Projectteam Toezicht en Handhaving is de afgelopen twee weken bezig geweest met verschillende projecten. Zo hebben ze illegale afvaldumpingen en illegale bouw aangepakt. Er zijn verschillende boetes en...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Hof: geen cassatie tegen tussenvonnis Ansary

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Gerechtshof in Willemstad heeft het verzoek van verzekeraar Ennia, vertegenwoordigd door de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, afgewezen om in cassatie te gaan...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Samenwerken om huiselijk en seksueel geweld op Curaçao te bestrijden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Professionals werkzaam op het gebied van huiselijk geweld en kindermishandeling uit de zes Caribische eilanden en Europees Nederland hebben gisteren de driedaagse conferentie No Mas No...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Gescheiden vader krijgt toestemming voor vakantie naar Curaçao met eigen kind

Persbureau Curacao ALKMAAR – Een gescheiden vader die met zijn minderjarig kind het 30-jarige huwelijk van zijn grootouders op Curaçao wil vieren, krijgt toestemming van de rechter om te gaan....
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Consumenten lopen risico bij illegale effectenbemiddelaar Openways

Consumenten moeten niet in zee gaan met het bedrijf Openways. Daarvoor waarschuwt de centrale bank. De effectenbemiddelaar staat niet geregistreerd bij de financiële toezichthouder. Dat betekent dat Openways geen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hoger beroep in moordzaak Raiza Scoop in maart voor de rechter

Er is een datum vastgesteld voor de hoger beroepszaak rond de moord op Raiza Scoop. Op 7 maart volgend jaar bekijkt het hof de veroordeling van Eni Carmelia opnieuw....
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Minister Cijntje aan boord eerste Corendon vlucht

Vanmiddag rond kwart over 5 landt de eerste Corendon vlucht op Hato. Het toestel wordt straks verwelkomd met een watersaluut. Aan boord zijn onder meer Corendon-oprichter Atilay Uslu en minister...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Arte di Palabra winnaar cultuurprijs PBCCG

Arte di Palabra heeft gisteren een oeuvreprijs gewonnen. De literaire competitie voor middelbare scholieren kreeg de Cultuurprijs van het Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied. De prijs bestaat uit een...
0
Curaçao

CC | “We must work together to combat domestic and sexual abuse”

WILLEMSTAD - On the occasion of the opening of the conference week on sexual education and sexual violence, Minister of Social Development, Labor, and Welfare, Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia, emphasized the...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Court sides with Zebec, considers Theo was ‘lord and master’ at port

Met vonnis PHILIPSBURG--In an interim ruling, the court on Tuesday considered that Theo Heyliger was “lord and master” in Port St. Maarten for many years and with a group of...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MEO spreekt met restaurantsector

Willemstad - De Curaçao Restaurant Association (CRA) heeft deze week een bijeenkomst gehouden met diverse partijen, waaronder het ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling (MEO), het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Eerste Kamer vraagt naar Rijkswet voor Aruba

Oranjestad - ,,Waarom eist Nederland van Aruba een Rijkswet?” Deze vraag stelden leden van de Eerste Kamer en de commissie Koninkrijksrelaties tijdens een ontmoeting met minister-president Evelyn Wever-Croes (MEP). Ze...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Cassatie Moderno verworpen

Verbod en dwangsom met betrekking tot kippenmest blijven in stand Willemstad - Het cassatieverzoek dat J&M Egg’s Farm Moderno heeft gedaan, nadat de kippenboerderij vorig jaar juni ook het hoger...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Lagere Aqualectra-rekening al in 2024’

LNG-project met Eagle ligt stil Willemstad - ,,Aqualectra doet grote investeringen om alternatieve energieproductie te stimuleren. In 2024 zal het bedrijf aanzienlijke prijsverlagingen voor de consumenten kunnen realiseren door alternatieve...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Man aangehouden voor valse bommelding Holiday Inn

Gasten en werknemers van het Holiday Inn op Aruba schrokken zich vorige week vrijdag een hoedje. Bij het hotel kwam een bommelding binnen. Nadat de locatie werd geëvacueerd, bleek...
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | ‘Bonnie en Clyde’ bij vertrekgate gearresteerd, vlak voor hun vlucht naar Schiphol

WILLEMSTAD - Een man en vrouw die een spoor van vernieling hebben getrokken op Curaçao zijn nét op tijd gearresteerd. De twee, al omgedoopt tot de nieuwe Bonnie en...
4
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 2, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 2 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Herdenkingsmoment instorten Julianabrug krijgt officiële naam

Het monument ter nagedachtenis aan de doden door het instorten van de Julianabrug krijgt een nieuwe naam. Het monument is onlangs gerenoveerd en staat volgens de Amigoe dit jaar...
12
Bonaire

DolfijnFM | Twee Italianen aangehouden op vliegveld Bonaire voor witwassen

Op het vliegveld van Bonaire zijn afgelopen donderdag twee Italiaanse mannen van 41 en 60 jaar aangehouden op verdenking van witwassen. De aanhouding volgde op een melding van de...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Curaçao Medical Center zag tot nu toe ruim 15.000 patiënten op de Spoedeisende hulp

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Curaçao Medical Center CMC meldt voor de maand september 1.638 bezoeken aan de eerste hulp, wat het totaal dit jaar op 15.711 brengt. Daarmee is...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Morgen besluit ministerraad over ambtenarensalarissen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose ministerraad neemt morgen een besluit over de loontrede, indexering en eenmalige uitkering voor ambtenaren. Dat meldt minister van Financiën, Javier Silvania. Die heeft in...
8
Curaçao

PBC | Waarschuwing Centrale Bank voor effectenbemiddelaar Openways

Persbureau Curacao De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten waarschuwt het publiek voor het bedrijf Openways, dat claimt een geregistreerde effectenbemiddelaar op Curaçao te zijn. Volgens de Centrale Bank is...
15
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose MLB-honkbalspelers in All Star Team in Dubai

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Didi Gregorius, Jair Jurrjens en Andrelton Simmons zijn geselecteerd voor de Baseball United All Star Showcase. Die wordt volgende maand in Dubai gehouden. In totaal nemen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Commissie opgericht voor nulmeting hitte in de klas

Er komt een nulmeting naar de effecten van klimaatverandering op school. Een commissie die onlangs is opgericht gaat onder andere kijken naar de hitte in klaslokalen. Een van de...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Lokale groep hoogste bieder vaten fuel oil

I&E Petroleum Group heeft gisteren het hoogste bod gedaan op de half miljoen vaten fuel oil bij Bullenbaai. De lokale groep heeft 28,6 miljoen dollar over voor de brandstof...
4
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Corendon-oprichter plant eerste boom bij Hòfi Mango

De samenwerking tussen Corendon en Hòfi Mango wordt dit weekend bekrachtigd. Zondag 5 november worden de eerste bomen geplant door Corendon oprichter Atilay Uslu. Vrijdag start het bedrijf met...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Landen tekenen MoU voor bestrijding relationeel geweld

Er moet een interlandelijke opvang komen voor slachtoffers van huiselijk geweld en kindermishandeling. Dat is een van de zes speerpunten van het MoU dat dinsdag is getekend. Alle landen...
1
Aruba

Telegraaf | KLM schrapt alle vluchten vanaf begin middag vanwege storm Ciarán

Amsterdam - Storm Ciarán komt donderdag aan land in Nederland. De verwachting is dat het flink wat invloed zal hebben op de dagelijkse bezigheden. Het KNMI heeft code oranje...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vijf aanhoudingen voor atrako

De politie heeft dinsdag een bende opgerold die verantwoordelijk is voor een reeks gewapende overvallen in maart. In totaal zijn er vijf personen opgepakt in de leeftijd van 26...
0
Bonaire

NTR | Canon van de Nederlandse natuur vergeet Caribische eilanden

Het boek ‘De canon van de Nederlandse natuur’ die deze week gepresenteerd werd, sloeg een deel van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden over: de natuur op de Caribische eilanden. Een...
0
Aruba

CC | Joint operation leads to arrest of 9 undocumented Venezuelans in Aruba

ORANJESTAD - In a successful joint operation between the Aruba Police Force (KPA) and the Coast Guard, authorities detected suspicious activities near Cero Colorado. Swift action was taken as...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | ‘It’s been long enough’ – Sarah wants Ottley to take urgent action on vaping

PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams wants Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley to take urgent action to curb vaping amongst...
0
Opinies

Ingezonden | Natuurlijke hulpbronnen in eigen beheer

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Grote opkomst workshop EU-Fondsen

Kralendijk - De workshop die werd georganiseerd door de International Desk Bonaire van het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) trok veel organisaties aan die geïnteresseerd waren in meer informatie over...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 