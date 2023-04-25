CC | Prisoners carried out cleaning work at Rif stadium



Mr. Urny Floran, the District Administrator of Curaçao Little League and president of the Curaçao Little League Foundation, expressed his appreciation to the detainees and the prison management for their cooperation in the project.

The primary objective of the project is to allow the four Little League baseball teams in the Junior and Senior League divisions, which will represent Curaçao in the Latin American and Caribbean championships, to temporarily use the field for their training.

The SDKK management is delighted to have been part of this project and to have contributed to the sports development of Curaçao’s youth. The management recognizes the importance of sports for the physical and mental well-being of young people and appreciates the opportunity to support their growth and development through such projects.

The photo accompanying the article shows the detainees working diligently to clean the Rif Stadium, demonstrating their commitment to the project and their desire to contribute to the community in a positive way. The project has not only had a positive impact on the stadium but also on the detainees themselves, giving them an opportunity to learn new skills, work as a team, and make a meaningful contribution to their community.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle