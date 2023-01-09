26 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 10 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Kenley’s locker voor Curaçao Medical Centre

Kenley Jansen en zijn vrouw Gianni hebben via de Kenley Jansen Foundation een ‘Kenley’s Locker’ geschonken aan de kinderafdeling van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC). Dat meldt...
0
- Advertentie -

Nu.cw | Ed Nijpels brengt bezoek aan Bonaire

Ed Nijpels is deze week op werkbezoek op Bonaire. Dat meldt het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). Op het vliegveld van Bonaire werd Nijpels verwelkomd door gedeputeerde van...
0

Nu.cw | Penshonado’s betalen tijdelijk lagere huur

Gepensioneerde huurders van Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) krijgen tijdelijk lagere huurkosten. Dat meldt de organisatie. De prijs van de woningen gaat met tien procent omlaag. Het gaat...
0

NTR | Woon je in de Caribische gemeenten? Dan heb je minder rechten

John Samson Met zwangerschapsverlof gaan of een ww-uitkering aanvragen? Met het openbaar vervoer naar je werk? Dat kan dus niet in de drie ‘bijzondere gemeenten’ van Nederland. Zo...
0

CC | Miss Curaçao can still participate in Miss Universe

WILLEMSTAD - Miss Curaçao can still participate in the Miss Universe elections this Saturday in New Orleans. Gabriela dos Santos tested positive for Corona last week and...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | Pay for vehicle tax starting today

0 reacties
Landsontvanger-belastingdienst | Persbureau Curacao

WILLEMSTAD – As of today, January 9, owners of cars, motorcycles, and other moving vehicles can pay their 2023 car tax. This is reported by the tax authorities. The rates are unchanged compared to last year and the year before.  

 

For cars from 2014 or older, drivers pay 145 guilders for half a year or 271 guilders for the whole year. For newer cars, from the year 2015, the rate is 206.50 guilders for half a year and 394 guilders for the whole year.  

 

Diesel drivers have to pay considerably more. Half a year costs 585.50 guilders and a whole year 1152 guilders.  

 

Cheaper rates apply to taxis, buses, and vehicles for which an exemption has been granted, such as school transport. Heavier vehicles, such as trucks, pay a much more expensive rate.  

 

Those who pay for half a year receive a yellow sticker on the windshield, and those who pay for the whole year receive a blue sticker.  

 

Vehicle tax can be paid at ACU Zuikertuin and in Santa Maria. Drivers can also pay at CPost International in Groot Kwartier, Punda, Otrobanda and Sta. Rosa. 

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Curaçao

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Aruba

NOS | Het koloniale verleden van de Oranjes: ‘Ze waren door en door betrokken’

Lizzy van Winsen Koning Willem-Alexander laat onderzoek doen naar de rol van zijn familie,...
1
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Kenley’s locker voor Curaçao Medical Centre

Kenley Jansen en zijn vrouw Gianni hebben via de Kenley Jansen Foundation een...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Penshonado’s betalen tijdelijk lagere huur

Gepensioneerde huurders van Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) krijgen tijdelijk lagere huurkosten. Dat meldt...
0
Aruba

NTR | Woon je in de Caribische gemeenten? Dan heb je minder rechten

John Samson Met zwangerschapsverlof gaan of een ww-uitkering aanvragen? Met het openbaar vervoer naar...
0
Curaçao

CC | Miss Curaçao can still participate in Miss Universe

WILLEMSTAD - Miss Curaçao can still participate in the Miss Universe elections this...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 