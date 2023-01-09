CC | Pay for vehicle tax starting today

WILLEMSTAD – As of today, January 9, owners of cars, motorcycles, and other moving vehicles can pay their 2023 car tax. This is reported by the tax authorities. The rates are unchanged compared to last year and the year before.

For cars from 2014 or older, drivers pay 145 guilders for half a year or 271 guilders for the whole year. For newer cars, from the year 2015, the rate is 206.50 guilders for half a year and 394 guilders for the whole year.

Diesel drivers have to pay considerably more. Half a year costs 585.50 guilders and a whole year 1152 guilders.

Cheaper rates apply to taxis, buses, and vehicles for which an exemption has been granted, such as school transport. Heavier vehicles, such as trucks, pay a much more expensive rate.

Those who pay for half a year receive a yellow sticker on the windshield, and those who pay for the whole year receive a blue sticker.

Vehicle tax can be paid at ACU Zuikertuin and in Santa Maria. Drivers can also pay at CPost International in Groot Kwartier, Punda, Otrobanda and Sta. Rosa.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle