Nu.cw | Knipselkrant wint rechtszaak over publicatie masterlicentiehouder

Knipselkrant wint rechtszaak over publicatie masterlicentiehouder

De hoofdredacteur van de Knipselkrant Curacao, Nardy Cramm, heeft een rechtszaak gewonnen die werd aangespannen door Cyberluck Curaçao. De rechtszaak ging over een publicatie die Cramm deed...
3

Curaçao.nu: masterlicenties nooit op de juiste wijze verlengd

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Uit onderzoek van Curaçao.nu blijkt dat de vijf masterlicentiehouders al 15 jaar geen geldige vergunning meer hebben omdat deze nooit op de juiste wijze...
0

Hoge Raad handhaaft vonnis tegen kippenboerderij Moderno: bewoners winnen jarenlange strijd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Na een langdurige juridische strijd kunnen de bewoners van Sunset Heights en Sun Valley opgelucht ademhalen. De Hoge Raad heeft het vonnis tegen de...
0

Politie Curaçao ontdekt drugslab bij zoektocht naar gestolen geiten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een politie-inval in Klein Santa Martha, uitgevoerd in de vroege namiddaguren van gisteren in het kader van een onderzoek naar geitendiefstallen, heeft onverwacht geleid...
1

Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen weerspreekt harde kritiek Aruba over 'koloniaal gedrag'

Algemeen Dagblad Demissionair staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) is verbaasd over de harde kritiek op haar beleid vanuit Aruba. De minister van Financiën van het Caribische...
3

Column Youp | 'Ik wil vrede! Uit naam van de gijzelaars, de kinderen, de burgers, de bejaarden'

Een vriend van mij ging voor iets kleins naar een kliniek en kwam er veel zieker uit dan dat hij erin ging. Ik vroeg of hij in...
0
CC | PAR calls for rent forgiveness for Otrobanda Community Center

0
WILLEMSTAD – Opposition party PAR is drawing attention to the situation of the Sentro Bario Otrobanda (SBO) in a motion. The party wants the government to reach an agreement with the social housing foundation Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) for rent forgiveness, allowing the community center to remain in its current location.

The motion argues that the community center has had several discussions with FKP. According to PAR, SBO does not engage in profit-making activities, making it unable to afford rent.

SBO owes FKP 23 years of overdue rent. In 1992, SBO and FKP entered into an agreement to lease the property. SBO is supposed to pay FKP 2,800 guilders in rent per month. However, SBO has never paid the rent and did not include the agreement in its records.

In February 2023, FKP sent SBO a demand for overdue rent amounting to 770,000 guilders. As SBO did not pay the claim, FKP took SBO to court to terminate the lease, instruct SBO to vacate the premises within six months, and pay the overdue rent. The court determined that FKP can only collect rent for the last 5 years, reducing the debt by more than 600,000 guilders. However, SBO must still cover FKP’s legal costs.

If evicted, SBO would not be able to continue its activities. Therefore, the non-profit organization appealed to the government to take the situation seriously and work towards a solution. According to the organization, the community center in Otrobanda is the only one that has to pay rent, while the other community centers on the island are located in government buildings.

The PAR motion has reportedly not been adopted yet.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

