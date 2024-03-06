Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 6, 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Member of Parliament for the MFK faction, David Seferina, in a letter addressed to Minister Javier Silvania, stated that he has taken note of a situation where residents of Boka Samí are not very pleased, after the owner of the Dive School claimed a public restroom and converted it into a storage room.

The MFK faction in its report on the “Come talk to us” encounters visited the Boka Samí neighborhood on March 2. There, several residents brought up the issue that they want the public restroom to be accessible again to the public.

Residents of the Boka Samí neighborhood sent a letter to the government expressing their concern. In a letter dated April 20, 2023, the government acknowledged the concerns of the residents and directed a letter to the owner of the “Dive School” to vacate the public restroom within one week.

It has been almost a year now, and the owner has yet to comply with the government’s order.

“Therefore, through this letter and utilizing Article 96 of the Parliament’s Rules of Order, I would like to pose the following questions to the Minister of Public Health, Environment, and Nature, Mr. Javier Silvania:

Is the Minister aware that, up to this moment, the owner of the “Dive School” in Boka Samí is using the public restroom as a storage room?

Is the Minister aware that more than once, a letter has been sent to the owner to vacate the public restroom?

Can the Minister explain to Parliament what will happen to the public restroom after the owner has not complied with the government’s order?

Does the Minister have plans to fix the infrastructure of this public restroom?”

Bron: Curacao Chronicle