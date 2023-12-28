CN | Zorgen over financiële onafhankelijkheid van nieuwe toezichthouder op Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – Dutch navy ships Zr.Ms. Groningen and Zr.Ms. Holland successfully intercepted more than 18 drug shipments in the Caribbean region throughout the year 2023.

This significant achievement was officially communicated by Defense Caribbean Region via their Instagram account.

In the course of these strategic operations, authorities discovered a substantial haul, comprising over 8,000 kilograms of cocaine and 4,000 kilograms of marijuana.

Defense is now proudly publicizing that the cumulative efforts in 2023 have resulted in the destruction of over 12,000 kilograms of confiscated drugs. This successful interdiction contributes significantly to ongoing efforts to curb illicit drug trafficking in the region.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle