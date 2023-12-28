CN | Zorgen over financiële onafhankelijkheid van nieuwe toezichthouder op Curaçao

27.3 C
Willemstad
CC | Over 12,000 kilograms of drugs intercepted by defense in the past year

0
Hebbes! Ⓒ foto ministerie van defensie/jasper verolme

WILLEMSTAD – Dutch navy ships Zr.Ms. Groningen and Zr.Ms. Holland successfully intercepted more than 18 drug shipments in the Caribbean region throughout the year 2023.

This significant achievement was officially communicated by Defense Caribbean Region via their Instagram account.

In the course of these strategic operations, authorities discovered a substantial haul, comprising over 8,000 kilograms of cocaine and 4,000 kilograms of marijuana.

Defense is now proudly publicizing that the cumulative efforts in 2023 have resulted in the destruction of over 12,000 kilograms of confiscated drugs. This successful interdiction contributes significantly to ongoing efforts to curb illicit drug trafficking in the region.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

PBC | Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival keert terug in 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Na een onderbreking van enkele jaren keert het Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival terug in 2024. De tiende editie vindt plaats op 29, 30 en 31...
0
Curaçao

PBC | 8 Jaar cel voor dubbele wraakmoord in Rotterdam

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – De rechtbank in Rotterdam heeft vrijdag twee mannen, Stevan F. (29) en Sedjean K. (29), veroordeeld tot elk 18 jaar gevangenisstraf voor de moord op Stephano...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Vier Cruiseschepen zorgen voor sfeer in Willemstad

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisteren Tweede Kerstdag meerden vier cruiseschepen aan in Curaçao. Dat zorgde voor een bruisende sfeer in het centrum van de stad. Op de twee megapieren lagen...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Nelly Winkelschool heeft wifi in elke klas

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Openbare Nelly Winkelschool in Koraal Specht op Curaçao heeft wifi in elke klas. Dat meldt de school in een persbericht. Volgens directeur Soraida Mardenborough is...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose politie arresteerde 65 autodieven in 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie heeft dit jaar 65 verdachten gearresteerd voor autodiefstal. Dat zegt minister Shalton Hato tegen de Èxtra. Vorig jaar hield de politie in totaal 66...
0
Aruba

NTR | Operazangeres Imara Thomas: ‘Mijn verhaal ligt in de Caribbean’

Eva Breukink De Arubaanse sopraan Imara Thomas is populair. In Duitsland zingt ze in verschillende opera’s van grote Europese componisten. Haar droom? In een groot stadion klassieke muziek uit de...
0
Comin' up

CC | Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival makes a triumphant return in 2024

WILLEMSTAD - After a hiatus spanning several years, the highly anticipated Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival is set to make its grand comeback in 2024. Scheduled for August 29,...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Minister of Justice co-signs justice legislative package on Wednesday

PHILIPSBURG--Minister of Justice Anna Richardson co-signed the justice legislative package at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday, December 27. The official signing of the national decrees solidified the legal position...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Kersttoespraak gouverneur Curaçao benadrukt diversiteit en verbondenheid

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In haar kersttoespraak van 2023 heeft de Gouverneur van Curaçao, Lucille George-Wout, de nadruk gelegd op de diversiteit en verbondenheid binnen de Curaçaose gemeenschap. De toespraak...
3
Curaçao

PB | Kersttoespraak Gouverneur Curacao 2023

de Gouverneur van Curaçao, Hare Excellentie Luicille George-Wout Op kleine afstand van dit Gouverneurspaleis, in het monumentale Punda en Otrabanda , staan de kathedraal van Pietermaai, de Kalifar Omar moskee,...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Padel-sport populair op Curaçao

Eva Breukink Op Curaçao zijn binnen twee jaar op drie locaties padel-banen gebouwd. De zes banen zijn altijd bezet. De drie pioniers willen uitbreiden, maar zijn voorzichtig want meer concurrenten...
0
Curaçao

CC | “Curaçao’s hotels achieved 75.2% average room occupancy in November 2023 with a strong growth in average daily...

WILLEMSTAD - According to STR, the leading provider of hotel performance data and analytics worldwide, Curaçao’s hotels achieved a 75.2% average room occupancy in November 2023, 0.5 percentage...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, December 25, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Algemeen nieuws

RMN | Antilliaanse scheldt politie Vlaardingen de huid vol

VLAARDINGEN- Shadiëre C., een 32-jarige vrouw uit Rotterdam die geboren is op Curaçao-Nederlandse Antillen, wordt ervan beschuldigd dat zij in Vlaardingen twee politieagenten ernstig heeft uitgescholden. Dat stelt het Openbaar...
18
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Koningin Julianabrug kort gesloten geweest voor stuntmannen

Sommige automobilisten zullen er hinder aan hebben ondervonden: de Koningin Julianabrug is zondagochtend voor een uurtje gesloten geweest, namelijk van 06.30 uur tot 07.30 uur. De exacte reden van het...
8
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Tweetal gearresteerd voor negeren stopteken

Twee mannen zijn in de nacht van zaterdag op zondag opgepakt in verband met het negeren van stoptekens van de politie. Er ontstond iets tegen 1.00 uur onrust in...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Benzine en diesel weer op prijsniveau begin 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Met de laatste prijsdalingen is de literprijs voor benzine en diesel weer bijna terug op het niveau van begin dit jaar. Toen kostte een liter benzine...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe FM-Frequenties beschikbaar op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er zijn weer nieuwe FM-frequenties voor radio-omroepen beschikbaar op Curaçao. Geïnteresseerden kunnen zich melden om hun eigen radiostation te starten of uit te breiden. Het proces...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Frenciss ‘Renny’ Lourens eerste gegadigde om Amerigo Thodé op te volgen in de Staten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Frenciss ‘Renny’ Lourens is de eerstvolgende kandidaat op de kieslijst van MFK om Amerigo Thodé te vervangen. Thodé verleed verleden week na een kort ziekbed. Lourens is...
0
Aruba

NU | Koning in kersttoespraak: ‘Nederland nog steeds een van beste plekken ter wereld’

Als de grote wereldproblemen onze krachten te boven gaan, kunnen we er in ieder geval voor zorgen dat we in ons eigen land wél vreedzaam samenleven. Dat zei koning...
0
Aruba

Telegraaf | Koning: ’Zonder tegenstellingen geen vooruitgang’

Den Haag - Koning Willem-Alexander heeft op Eerste Kerstdag vanuit Paleis Huis ten Bosch in Den Haag zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak gegeven. Daarin benadrukt hij onder meer het belang van...
0
Internationaal

Trouw | Paus in kersttoespraak: ‘De kinderen in de oorlog zijn de Jezusjes van vandaag’

Paus Franciscus hield zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak voor een bomvol Sint-Pietersplein. Hij vroeg aandacht voor kinderen in conflictgebieden. In zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak noemde paus Franciscus kinderen die slachtoffer zijn van oorlog,...
0
Internationaal

NOS | Paus in kersttoespraak: ‘Wapenindustrie trekt aan touwtjes oorlogen’

Paus Franciscus heeft in zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak aandacht gevraagd voor oorlogen over de hele wereld. "Nee tegen oorlog, ja voor vrede", herhaalde hij. Hij stond langer stil bij het...
1
Aruba

NTR | Feestdagen.. Wat te doen tegen heimwee naar de Cariben?

John Samson Voor verschillende Caribische studenten in het buitenland is december een verdrietige periode, omdat de heimwee naar de eilanden weer oplaait. Hoe kun je daar het beste mee omgaan?...
0
Curaçao

CC | Successful medical evacuation conducted by Coast Guard near Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Late in the evening, the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) of the Coast Guard responded swiftly to a distress call from a cruising ship east of Curaçao, requesting...
1
Aruba

Nu.cw | Kerst 2023, lach hard en maak onvergetelijke herinneringen

Het is weer die tijd van het jaar – kerstmis! 🎄 Pak een lekkere ayaca, knus op de porch en geniet van deze periode met je favoriete mensen (of...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Gestolen auto’s aangetroffen bij Skèrpènè

De politie heeft vrijdag een groot aantal gestolen auto’s ontdekt in een afgelegen gebied bij Skèrpènè. De politie kwam de auto’s op het spoor door een onderzoek dat loopt...
0
Aruba

Opinie | Nederland, wees waakzaam: Falkland-scenario op Nederlandse Cariben niet langer ondenkbaar

Alexander Hendriks | EWMagazine Agressief buitenlandbeleid moet aandacht afleiden van falen Venezuela Na Guyana kunnen Aruba, Curaçao en Bonaire best eens de volgende prooi worden van de agressieve president Nicolás Maduro...
9
Opinies

Opinie | Einde verhaal voor de uitgifte van goklicenties

Opinie Marguérite Nahar | Met vonnissen Op 22 december 2023 om 10:09 uur heeft de Hoge Raad der Nederlanden (let wel!) uitspraak gedaan in de zaak betreffende de illegaliteit van...
6
Curaçao

PBC | Openbaar Ministerie wil weten wat Curaçaoënaars vinden van het OM

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Openbaar Ministerie van Curaçao lanceert een uitgebreid imago-onderzoek. Dit onderzoek, dat online via een enquête wordt uitgevoerd, is gericht op het verzamelen van meningen en...
4
Curaçao

PBC | CBCS: trigger om iets met klimaat te doen, is verzekeringssector

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een recent interview heeft Richard Doornbosch, president van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), de noodzaak benadrukt van het aanpakken van klimaatrisico’s...
17
Curaçao

PBC | EU-desk Curaçao adviseert al vijf jaar over Europese subsidies voor het eiland

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De EU Desk Curaçao heeft haar vijfjarig bestaan gevierd met een conferentie om hun strategie te verstevigen, waarmee de Curaçaose diaspora betrokken wordt bij de economische...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Tiende editie Curaçao International Film Festival legt focus op lokale filmproducties

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De tiende editie van het Curaçao International Film Festival (CIFF) wordt gehouden van 10 tot en met 14 april en legt een speciale focus op lokale...
0
Aruba

PBC | ‘Advies advocaat-generaal zet koers naar gelijke rechten homoparen’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Human Rights Caribbean Foundation heeft met blijdschap kennisgenomen van het advies van de advocaat-generaal aan de Hoge Raad. De beslissing van het hof om het burgerlijk...
1
Comin' up

NTR | ‘Onze Curaçaose burgemeester’ deelt winterjassen uit in Lelystad

Sam Jones In de koude en donkere dagen rond de jaarwisseling in Nederland probeert Mila Romijn warmte te brengen. ‘De Curaçaose burgemeester van Lelystad’, zoals Mila Romijn genoemd wordt, heeft...
0
Comin' up

NTR | De leukste & lekkerste kersttradities van Curaçao

Eva Breukink Wie niet beter weet, ziet in december op Curaçao vooral de drukte op straat en de pleinen en bruggen met kerstverlichting. Wat de feestmaand op het eiland écht...
0
Curaçao

CC | Illegal gambling licenses in Curaçao can legally be labeled as such, rules Dutch Supreme Court

THE HAGUE - The Dutch Supreme Court has determined that media outlets are within their rights to label gambling licenses facilitated by so-called master license holders in Curaçao as...
0
Politie en Justitie

NOS | Straf Bouterse voor acht dagen opgeschort, eerste stap richting gratieverzoek

Het Surinaamse Openbaar Ministerie (OM) heeft de uitvoering van de celstraf van ex-president Desi Bouterse en vier medeveroordeelden voor acht dagen opgeschort. Het besluit volgt op een verzoek van...
3
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Drukste weekend van het jaar voor Curaçao International Airport

Met de feestdagen voor de deur, breekt het drukste weekend van Curaçao International Airport aan. Het vliegveld attendeert reizigers erop dat er door de drukte onder andere langere wachttijden...
0
Curaçao

DKR | Hoge Raad: Illegale goklicenties Curacao mogen illegaal worden genoemd

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Den Haag – De Hoge Raad vindt dat media goklicenties waarin zogeheten masterlicentiehouders op Curacao handelen “illegaal” mogen noemen. Een van de aanbieders – Cyberluck – had gehoopt dat...
3
Gezondheid

PBC | Ultimatum aan Curaçao over asfaltfabriek en luchtkwaliteit

Persbureau Curacao | Dick Drayer WILLEMSTAD – Clean Air Everywhere, een prominente milieuorganisatie op Curaçao, heeft een dringende brief gericht aan premier Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas, die momenteel ook interim-minister is...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Curom failliet, einde Z86 en Mi95

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisterenmiddag is Curom Broadcasting, bekend van de radiostations Z86 en Mi95, door de rechtbank failliet verklaard. Dit onverwachte nieuws heeft ertoe geleid dat de uitzendingen van...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Minimumloon op Curaçao stijgt per 1 januari

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De minimumlonen op Curaçao gaan per 1 januari omhoog met 58 cent per uur. In plaats van 10,70 gulden, moeten werkgevers 11,28 gulden betalen. De stijging...
0
