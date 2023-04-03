27 C
Willemstad
CC | No enthusiasm to fly to Caracas

Persbureau Curacao

WILLEMSTAD – The enthusiasm to fly to Caracas now that the border is open again, remains low for the time being. Not a single Curaçao airline has reported to the civil aviation authorities of the island.

Conversely yes. The Venezuelan airlines Laser and Albatros want to start charter flights this week. Regular scheduled services are only welcome on July 1.

The reason for Curaçao airlines not to fly is the enormous distrust in solid immigration procedures. Reportedly, Venezuelans must have enough money and resources to be allowed to enter. The airline is responsible for checking this and must take passengers back at their own expense.

Moreover, airline companies are suspicious of whether the currency authority Cadivi pays for the tickets sold in Venezuela in dollars.

The fruit boats from Venezuela will come to Curaçao, although that may take a while. The Venezuelan boats in Vela di Coro are thinking about sailing to the island after Easter. They will bring vegetables, fruit, and fish.

Bron; Curacao Chronicle

