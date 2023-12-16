Nu.cw | Donaties ‘Iedereen een kerstcadeau’ blijven binnenkomen

WILLEMSTAD – Nightclubs are allowed to stay open longer in December. The opening hours for both nightclubs and year-end parties are specially adjusted for the festive month of December.

This was announced by the Ministry of Justice via Facebook.

Nightclubs can remain open until 5:00 in the morning without requiring an additional permit. According to the Ministry of Justice, this is to contribute to evening activities.

The new opening hours will be effective from December 15.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle