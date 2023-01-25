26 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 25 januari 2023
DH | National heritage site at Diamond Estate unlawfully destroyed in the dark of night

PHILIPSBURG--In the night from Monday to Tuesday, during a covert operation, the famous ruins at Diamond Estate were destroyed with the help of an excavator. Minister of...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 24 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
CC | Sint Maarten may also have to deal with Aruban/Curaçao’s same-sex marriage verdict

THE HAGUE - If the same-sex marriage verdict stands up to the Supreme Court, then Sint Maarten, following Aruba and Curaçao, will also have to open marriage...
DH | Crime increased overall in 2022 after 2021 lull due to COVID-19

MARIGOT--Préfet Vincent Berton and Prosecutor Xavier Sicot released the 2022 crime statistics at a press conference on Monday. They noted the increase in crime in 2022 compared...
PBC | Golden Earring houdt volgende week een kleine reünie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De vier leden van Golden Earring komen morgen voor het eerst in lange tijd samen voor een kleine reünie. Dat zei zanger Barry Hay...
Democracy now! | Monday, January 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
CC | Minister: Planned out-of-hours GP service will not be in the CMC

WILLEMSTAD – The GP post that was previously planned in the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) will not be in the hospital itself after all. Minister of Health, Environment and Nature, Dorothy Pietersz-Janga said this yesterday in Parliament.

According to the minister, a General Practitioner’s Center in the CMC itself is not convenient, because it is then skipped by the patient who is already in the hospital anyway.

The out-of-hours GP service is there for urgent GP care outside the office hours of the patient’s own GP. At the moment, many patients already skip that step and go straight to the hospital.

According to the GPs themselves, the chance that this still happens with a GP out-of-hours center near the CMC is very high. The CMC has always taken into account a general practitioner within the walls of the hospital.

The intention is that a new GP post will start in March, but first, a working group will deal with the rates that must be paid to the doctors on duty.

Such a rate structure should also settle the discussion with the current problems of the evening, night, and weekend shifts, which GPs believe should be paid separately.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

