WILLEMSTAD – On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Minister of Defense, Ms. Kajsa Ollongren, paid a visit to the Governor of Curaçao, H.E. Lucille George-Wout.

During the visit, the Minister presented her coat of arms with the inscription: “Thanks for the ongoing cooperation and friendship.”

Photo: Minister of Defense, Ms. Kajsa Ollongren, and the Governor of Curaçao, H.E. Lucille George-Wout.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle