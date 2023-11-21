30 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 22 november 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

FD | Waar was het toezicht bij Ennia, en waarom bood Nederland hulp?

Vasco van der Boon en Gaby de Groot | Financieel Dagblad De Amerikaans-Iraanse magnaat Hushang Ansary onttrok een half miljard euro aan de Caribische verzekeraar Ennia, waarna het...
2

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 21 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

NTR | Tania Kross ontvangt Johannes Vermeerprijs

John Samson Operazangeres Tania Kross heeft in Amsterdam de Johannes Vermeerprijs 2023 ontvangen. De Nederlandse staatsprijs wordt gezien als een van de belangrijkste prijzen voor kunst en cultuur....
0

CC | Meteo issues yellow alert for rough seas

WILLEMSTAD - The Meteorological Service of Curaçao has issued a yellow alert for rough seas on the south and west sides of the island. The weather service...
0

CC | Online gambling jurisdictions exploit curaçao’s loss of unique selling point

WILLEMSTAD - Considering Curaçao's imminent shift to the Landsverordening op de Kansspelen (LOK), several gambling jurisdictions, including Costa Rica, Kahnawake, and Anjouan, are eyeing the opportunity to...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Meteo issues yellow alert for rough seas

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Meteo issues yellow alert for rough seas
0
0 reacties
Foto Curacao Chronicle

WILLEMSTAD – The Meteorological Service of Curaçao has issued a yellow alert for rough seas on the south and west sides of the island.

The weather service warns of swells and strong winds that could lead to rough seas along the coast. According to Meteo, surf waves can cause damage to small boats if they are at sea. Additionally, coastal areas may experience flooding, and beach facilities could suffer damage.

Meteo advises individuals with small vessels to exercise caution, and owners of coastal areas are encouraged to protect their facilities where possible. Furthermore, swimmers are recommended to be cautious and avoid going too far from the shore.

Bron: Curacap Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoMilieu en natuurCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
CC | Online gambling jurisdictions exploit curaçao’s loss of unique selling point
Volgend artikel
NTR | Tania Kross ontvangt Johannes Vermeerprijs

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Meteo issues yellow alert for rough seas

Kunst en Cultuur

NTR | Tania Kross ontvangt Johannes Vermeerprijs

John Samson Operazangeres Tania Kross heeft in Amsterdam de Johannes Vermeerprijs 2023 ontvangen. De Nederlandse staatsprijs wordt gezien als een van de belangrijkste prijzen voor kunst en cultuur.   “Met deze...
0
Curaçao

CC | Online gambling jurisdictions exploit curaçao’s loss of unique selling point

WILLEMSTAD - Considering Curaçao's imminent shift to the Landsverordening op de Kansspelen (LOK), several gambling jurisdictions, including Costa Rica, Kahnawake, and Anjouan, are eyeing the opportunity to capitalize on...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | All bark, no bite: Arrindell fails to provide concrete evidence of corruption by Ottley

PHILIPSBURG--The defamation case brought by Minister of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labor VSA Omar Ottley against businessman Olivier Arrindell did not produce any concrete evidence of corruption on...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Nederland kan falen niet Aruba verwijten’

Oranjestad – ,,Het financieel toezicht staat niet ter discussie. We kunnen elkaar de ‘over en weer verwijten’ besparen, als we oprecht kunnen werken aan een relatie in het Koninkrijk...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçao vastgelegd op oblique foto’s

‘Bouwwerken vanaf 4 zijden zichtbaar' Willemstad - Begin 2024 wordt het gehele eiland gedetailleerd en met een speciale fototechniek op beeld vastgelegd. Tenminste, als het aan Jairo Martis ligt, de...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Juridische stappen tegen Aqualectra

Willemstad - Er worden juridische stappen voorbereid tegen Aqualectra voor personen en bedrijven die schade hebben geleden als gevolg van de laatste black-out. Zo blijkt uit een deze krant toegekomen...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Kapers op gaming-kust

Andere landen gebruiken negatieve publiciteit LOK-wet Willemstad - Er zijn andere landen die lonken naar het ontwikkelen van een online gamingsector en inspringen op de negatieve publiciteit rond de concept-Landsverordening...
0
Curaçao

ICIJ | A US billionaire took over a tropical island pension fund — then hundreds of millions of dollars...

LONGREAD International Consortium of Investigative Journalists Joe Schildhorn / Patrick McMullan / Dick Drayer  With help from PwC Cyprus, Hushang Ansary set up shell companies and oversaw a series of...
4
Internationaal

Telegraaf | Shakira treft schikking in belastingzaak, omzeilt gevangenisstraf

Shakira heeft een schikking getroffen met de Spaanse belastingdienst en justitie. Dat is maandagochtend in de rechtbank in Barcelona bekendgemaakt tijdens een zaak over belastingontduiking. De Colombiaanse zangeres heeft ingestemd...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, November 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 20 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Kunst en Cultuur

Parool | Mezzosopraan Tania Kross zet haar Johannes Vermeerprijs (een ton) in voor theater op Curaçao: ‘Ik kan daar...

Mezzosopraan Tania Kross heeft de Johannes Vermeerprijs gewonnen. Ze zet het prijzengeld onder andere in voor de restauratie van een theaterzaal op Curaçao – een tussenstap op weg naar...
2
Column Frank Kunneman

Column Kunneman | Rebel

Juridische column Prof. dr. Frank Kunneman Het is lekker makkelijk om in je sociale omgeving mensen een etiket op te plakken. Dat ordent je perspectief op de wereld. Die man...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Fundashon Kòrsou Transparente organiseert seminar over integriteit in bestuur voor duurzame groei op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon Kòrsou Transparente, een non-profitorganisatie die zich inzet voor transparantie en integriteit in Curaçao, organiseert op 8 december een seminar getiteld ‘Integer Bestuur: Een voorwaarde voor...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao blijft kwetsbaar volgens nieuw veerkrachtonderzoek

Persbureau Curacao Het Think To DO Institute (T2DI) heeft vandaag haar vierde editie van het ‘Fragile States Index Curaçao Country Report 2023’ gepubliceerd, waaruit blijkt dat de kwetsbaarheid van Curaçao...
1
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Nieuw erfgoed- en archeologisch erfgoedkantoor gepland op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Monumentenraad van Curaçao, onder leiding van voorzitter ir. Michael Newton, heeft de minister van VVRP (Ruimtelijke Planning en Milieu) verzocht aandacht te besteden aan de...
0
Aruba

PBC | Stijging euro maakt import Curaçao en Aruba duurder, export wordt goedkoper

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De recente stijging van de euro naar het hoogste niveau in drie maanden tijd heeft directe gevolgen voor Curaçao en Aruba, landen waarvan de munteenheden gekoppeld...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Belastingverdrag met San Marino

Vandaag heeft de minister van Financiën een belastingverdrag getekend met San Marino. Daarmee wordt voorkomen dat inwoners van beide landen dubbel belasting betalen. Een ander doel is het voorkomen...
3
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Botika eigenaren trekken aan de bel

Het geduld van de apotheekeigenaren is op. Al jaren strijden ze voor een hogere vergoeding per verstrekte medicijn. Deze zogenoemde receptregelvergoeding is volgens hen te laag. Ze eisen een...
4
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao verwelkomt 500.000e bezoeker

Curaçao heeft vandaag een mijlpaal bereikt. Voor het eerst in de geschiedenis heeft het eiland een half miljoen bezoekers verwelkomd. Dat meldt het Curaçaose toeristenbureau. De reiziger kwam uit...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie onderzoekt gewapende overval op Pita Farm

Twee mannen hebben vrijdag geprobeerd een gewapende overval te plegen op Pita Farm. Het incident werd verijdeld voor de beveiliging. De politie kreeg rond kwart over 6 een melding...
2
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Internationale dag rechten van het kind

Het is vandaag de Internationale Dag van de Rechten van het Kind. Op deze dag wordt gevierd dat kinderen eigen rechten hebben. Op 20 november 1989 zijn deze rechten...
1
Aruba

NTR | Verkiezingen Tweede Kamer: Wat willen de partijen voor de Caribische eilanden?

Op woensdag 22 november zijn de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen. Wat willen de politieke partijen voor de Caribische delen van ons Koninkrijk?    Het verschilt per partij hoeveel aandacht ze aan de eilanden...
0
Curaçao

CC | Occupancy of small accommodations in October at 58 percent

WILLEMSTAD – The total occupancy rates for alternative accommodations on Curaçao in October stood at 58 percent. This marks a decrease compared to the occupancy rates a year ago...
0
Saba en Statia

DH | Statia Day fireworks display causes blaze

ST. EUSTATIUS--A fireworks display at Fort Oranje late Thursday night to mark the end of Statia Day resulted in a fire that burned part of the safety mesh on...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | BC stopt ontwikkeling ROB

Kralendijk - Het bestuurscollege (BC) van Bonaire heeft besloten de werkzaamheden aan het Ruimtelijk Ontwikkelingsplan Bonaire (ROB) 2023 stop te zetten. Zelf noemt het BC deze beslissing ‘een cruciaal...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Geduld botika’s raakt op

Receptregelvergoeding te weinig en al twintig jaar ongewijzigd Willemstad - De botika’s op Curaçao komen naar eigen zeggen niet meer uit met de zogeheten receptregelvergoeding van slechts zeven gulden, zoals...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | EU Desk stimuleert capaciteitsopbouw

Geslaagde pilot ‘Introduction to grant seeking fundamentals’ Willemstad - In een constructieve samenwerking tussen de EU Desk Curaçao, een onderdeel van het ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling (MEO), en het Centrum...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Kippenfarm Moderno moet moderniseren

Hoge Raad neemt advies advocaat-generaal over; kippenfarm verliest Den Haag/Willemstad - De Hoge Raad in Den Haag heeft, zoals verwacht, de conclusie van de advocaat-generaal - om het cassatieberoep van...
0
Comin' up

AntilliaansDagblad | Sint op Curaçao

Ook op Curaçao zijn Sinterklaas en zijn Pieten aangekomen, met de sleepboot. Dat gebeurde in de Sint Annabaai. De Pieten en Sint zijn bij aankomst naar het Brionplein gewandeld waar...
0
Algemeen nieuws

SV | Acht jaar celstraf geëist tegen Shakira om miljoenen belastingfraude in Spanje

De populaire Colombiaanse zangeres Shakira staat maandag terecht voor de rechter in Barcelona wegens vermeende belastingfraude. De artiest wordt ervan beschuldigd tussen 2012 en 2014 in totaal 14,5 miljoen...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Knipselkrant wint rechtszaak over publicatie masterlicentiehouder

De hoofdredacteur van de Knipselkrant Curacao, Nardy Cramm, heeft een rechtszaak gewonnen die werd aangespannen door Cyberluck Curaçao. De rechtszaak ging over een publicatie die Cramm deed over het...
3
Curaçao

CN | Curaçao.nu: masterlicenties nooit op de juiste wijze verlengd

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Uit onderzoek van Curaçao.nu blijkt dat de vijf masterlicentiehouders al 15 jaar geen geldige vergunning meer hebben omdat deze nooit op de juiste wijze zijn verlengd....
0
Curaçao

PBC | Hoge Raad handhaaft vonnis tegen kippenboerderij Moderno: bewoners winnen jarenlange strijd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Na een langdurige juridische strijd kunnen de bewoners van Sunset Heights en Sun Valley opgelucht ademhalen. De Hoge Raad heeft het vonnis tegen de kippenboerderij J&M...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Politie Curaçao ontdekt drugslab bij zoektocht naar gestolen geiten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een politie-inval in Klein Santa Martha, uitgevoerd in de vroege namiddaguren van gisteren in het kader van een onderzoek naar geitendiefstallen, heeft onverwacht geleid tot de...
4
Aruba

AD | Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen weerspreekt harde kritiek Aruba over ‘koloniaal gedrag’

Algemeen Dagblad Demissionair staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) is verbaasd over de harde kritiek op haar beleid vanuit Aruba. De minister van Financiën van het Caribische land, Xiomara...
10
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | ‘Ik wil vrede! Uit naam van de gijzelaars, de kinderen, de burgers, de bejaarden’

Een vriend van mij ging voor iets kleins naar een kliniek en kwam er veel zieker uit dan dat hij erin ging. Ik vroeg of hij in een ziekenhuis...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vooropenen en stemmen tellen bij Briefstembureau Curaçao

Hoewel de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen pas op 22 november zijn, kunnen kiesgerechtigden op de eilanden al hun stem uitbrengen. Het zogenoemde Briefstembureau bij de Vertegenwoordiging op Scharloo begint volgende week...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Blackout door fout in beveiligingssysteem

Aqualectra weet nu zeker wat de laatste blackout heeft veroorzaakt. Het beveiligingssysteem van het elektriciteitsnet was uiteindelijk het probleem. De blackout had voorkomen kunnen worden als het systeem goed...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Geen indexering voor APC-pensioenen

Het APC pensioenfonds moet minister Silvania teleurstellen. In tegenstelling tot de regering worden de pensioenen over 2019 en 2020 niet geïndexeerd . Volgens het ambtenarenpensioenfonds staat de financiële situatie dat...
0
Comin' up

NTR | Sinterklaas op Bonaire, met méér Zwarte Pieten

Marit Severijnse Sinterklaas is aangekomen in de haven van Bonaire. Onder begeleiding van een brassband komt hij dit jaar met extra Zwarte Pieten van boord. Sommige pieten hebben hun gezicht...
6
Curaçao

CC | PAR calls for rent forgiveness for Otrobanda Community Center

WILLEMSTAD - Opposition party PAR is drawing attention to the situation of the Sentro Bario Otrobanda (SBO) in a motion. The party wants the government to reach an agreement...
1
Curaçao

DKR | Hoge Raad: Curaçaose goklicenties mogen illegaal worden genoemd

Met cassatie-adviezen | Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Den Haag – De sublicenties voor het exploiteren van online-casino’s die door 5 zogeheten masterlicentiehouders op Curaçao worden verhandeld, mogen “illegaal” worden genoemd. Dat heeft...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | 24 nieuwe medicijnen toegelaten op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De regering van Curaçao heeft aangekondigd dat er 24 nieuwe medicijnen worden toegelaten op de lokale markt. Ook worden de maximumprijzen van tien geneesmiddelen per 15...
0
Aruba

PBC | Voormalige Arubaanse premier Henny Eman opgenomen

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – Afgelopen donderdag is de voormalige minister-president van Aruba, Henny Eman (75), opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. Al enkele weken kampt hij met een opeenstapeling van gezondheidstegenslagen, aldus...
0
Sint Maarten

PBC | Kustwacht assisteert zinkende boot

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Gisterochtend is een klein vaartuig die gesleept werd richting Sint Maarten gezonken. Het gesleepte vaartuig kreeg enkele uitdagingen toen er water naar binnen kwam, waardoor die...
0
Curaçao

NRC | Hoe Abramovitsj zijn financiële imperium ongehinderd kon uitbouwen via ING

Karlijn Kuijpers, Tom Kreling, Jeroen Wester | NRC Handelsblad Internationaal onderzoek Meer dan vijftien jaar lang was ING dé huisbankier van Abramovitsj. De oer-Hollandse bank was van cruciaal belang voor...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Ontslag voor Mullet Bay bestuurder op Sint Maarten

Een vertrouweling van Hushang Ansary heeft op Sint Maarten het veld moeten ruimen. Clarence Derby is ontslagen als bestuurder van een Ansary onderneming op Sint Maarten. Dat meldt de...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Batterij zet pick-up op Bonaire in vlam

Door een oververhitte batterij vatte een pick-up op Bonaire vlam. Het voertuig stond geparkeerd voor een woning aan de Kaminda Mexico. Dat meldt het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland. De...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Waarom werd Boechi vermoord? Familie krijgt maar geen antwoord

Oscar van Dam Familieleden van de vermoorde rapper Boechi zijn opgelucht over het feit dat de rechter twee zware straffen – tot 22 jaar cel – heeft opgelegd voor moord....
0
Curaçao

CC | None of Curaçao’s ‘Master License Holders’ has a valid license

WILLEMSTAD - None of the five so-called 'master license holders' in Curaçao possesses a legitimate and therefore valid license to operate or allow the operation of online gambling sites. This...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Truck accident on Bellevue RN7 caused by burst tyre

MARIGOT--The Gendarmerie confirmed Friday morning that the truck accident that occurred Thursday around midday on the RN7 Bellevue road, close to the Archiball Rugby Ground entrance, was caused by...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Samenwerken aan rechten van mensen met een beperking

Kralendijk - Mensen met een beperking in Caribisch Nederland (CN) ervaren nog te vaak uitsluiting van alledaagse zaken, wat hun volledige participatie in de samenleving belemmert. Om hier de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Koloniale houding’ Nederland stoort Aruba

Oranjestad - Aruba legt de werkzaamheden voor het herdenkingsjaar slavernijverleden tot nader order stil. De ‘koloniale houding’ van Nederland op financieel-economisch gebied maakt dat Aruba de excuses van de...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Senso bijna afgerond

In totaal nu 77.734 inwoners geteld Willemstad - De volkstelling Census 2023 heeft tot nu toe een dekking (coverage) van 66 procent met een non-response van 18 procent. In totaal...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Geen indexering en geen extra uitkering’

Dekkingsgraad APC nog te laag Willemstad - Het Algemeen Pensioenfonds van Curaçao (APC) kan geen gehoor geven aan het verzoek van Financiënminister Javier Silvania (MFK) om de pensioenen te indexeren,...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Voorstel CBCS inzage Staten Girobank-rapport

Willemstad - De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft in verband met het forensisch rapport van Deloitte Nederland inzake de Girobank een voorstel gedaan aan de...
0
Curaçao

NU | Celstraffen van 22 en 20 jaar voor moord op Curaçaose rapper Boechi

De rechter op Curaçao heeft vrijdag hoge straffen opgelegd voor de moord op de dertigjarige rapper Boechi. Schutter Christopher Z. kreeg 22 jaar celstraf, terwijl medeplichtige Churendi C. 20...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, November 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 