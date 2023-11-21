FD | Waar was het toezicht bij Ennia, en waarom bood Nederland hulp?

WILLEMSTAD – The Meteorological Service of Curaçao has issued a yellow alert for rough seas on the south and west sides of the island.

The weather service warns of swells and strong winds that could lead to rough seas along the coast. According to Meteo, surf waves can cause damage to small boats if they are at sea. Additionally, coastal areas may experience flooding, and beach facilities could suffer damage.

Meteo advises individuals with small vessels to exercise caution, and owners of coastal areas are encouraged to protect their facilities where possible. Furthermore, swimmers are recommended to be cautious and avoid going too far from the shore.

Bron: Curacap Chronicle