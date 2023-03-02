CC | Major mafia weapons arsenal find in Italy has ties to Dutch organized crime trials

NAPLES – The police in Italy found a large arsenal of weapons belonging to drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale, who the Dutch police consider a business partner of Ridouan Taghi. Imperiale likely told the Italian authorities where to find the arsenal as he is cooperating with them as a key witness, the Telegraaf reports.

Since becoming a key witness, Imperiale has made dozens of statements about his role in international organized crime. The Dutch police are involved in the interrogations given his alleged link to Taghi, according to the Telegraaf.

The Italian authorities found the arsenal under the floor of a garage in Giuliano in Campania, a municipality northwest of Naples. The arsenal included 38 pistols and 15 long-barreled firearms, including Kalashnikovs, submachine guns, sniper rifles, and a shotgun. The police also found 30 loaders and reloaders, two silencers, 5,067 bullets of various descriptions, and a hand grenade.

The authorities also found five bulletproof vests, four signal poles, and four vests marked with the police logo. The police are investigating whether the seized weapons were used in previous crimes.

Imperiale, 48, was arrested in Dubai in August 2021 and extradited to Italy. He later turned key witness, meaning he is cooperating with the judiciary in return for a reduced sentence.

The Dutch authorities consider Imperiale a business partner of Taghi. The Dutch police believe Imperiale’s turn to key witness will give them more evidence against Taghi and the organized crime gang allegedly around him.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle