26 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 3 maart 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

CC | Minister Janga-Pietersz’s position is wavering

WILLEMSTAD - The position of MFK minister Dorothy Janga-Pietersz is wavering. Various sources within the coalition believe that the Minister of Health should resign, now that she...
0

DH | Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

SABA--With the recent development that Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN will start using scheduled Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR flights for some of its medical referrals...
0

Extra | Journaal 2 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

CC | Major mafia weapons arsenal find in Italy has ties to Dutch organized crime trials

NAPLES - The police in Italy found a large arsenal of weapons belonging to drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale, who the Dutch police consider a business partner of...
0

CC | Democracy still does not predominate between the countries

WILLEMSTAD - In the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) that took place on Wednesday, expert in constitutional law Rutsel Martha stated that there is indeed a democratic deficit...
0

DH | Over 100 Boats Gather from Around the World for the 43rd St. Maarten

SIMPSON BAY--Registration started early at the 43rd St Maarten Heineken Regatta, as eager teams lined up to formally register their entry and pick up their yacht’s bow...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | Major mafia weapons arsenal find in Italy has ties to Dutch organized crime trials

0 reacties
Tekening van Ridouan Taghi, ‘verouderd’ met onder meer een baard.Beeld Politie

NAPLES – The police in Italy found a large arsenal of weapons belonging to drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale, who the Dutch police consider a business partner of Ridouan Taghi. Imperiale likely told the Italian authorities where to find the arsenal as he is cooperating with them as a key witness, the Telegraaf reports.

Since becoming a key witness, Imperiale has made dozens of statements about his role in international organized crime. The Dutch police are involved in the interrogations given his alleged link to Taghi, according to the Telegraaf.

The Italian authorities found the arsenal under the floor of a garage in Giuliano in Campania, a municipality northwest of Naples. The arsenal included 38 pistols and 15 long-barreled firearms, including Kalashnikovs, submachine guns, sniper rifles, and a shotgun. The police also found 30 loaders and reloaders, two silencers, 5,067 bullets of various descriptions, and a hand grenade.

The authorities also found five bulletproof vests, four signal poles, and four vests marked with the police logo. The police are investigating whether the seized weapons were used in previous crimes.

Imperiale, 48, was arrested in Dubai in August 2021 and extradited to Italy. He later turned key witness, meaning he is cooperating with the judiciary in return for a reduced sentence.

The Dutch authorities consider Imperiale a business partner of Taghi. The Dutch police believe Imperiale’s turn to key witness will give them more evidence against Taghi and the organized crime gang allegedly around him.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoNederlandPolitie en JustitieCuracao Chronicle

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

CC | Minister Janga-Pietersz’s position is wavering

WILLEMSTAD - The position of MFK minister Dorothy Janga-Pietersz is wavering. Various sources...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 2 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

CC | Democracy still does not predominate between the countries

WILLEMSTAD - In the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) that took place on Wednesday,...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 1 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

CC | Only a few days to go before the start of the tenth edition of CURA DOET, the largest volunteer campaign in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - The entire community is invited to celebrate that CURA DOET has...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 28 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 