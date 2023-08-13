28 C
Willemstad
• maandag 14 augustus 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Van Aanholt en partner redelijk gestart op WK

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Regerend wereldkampioenen Odile van Aanholt en Annette Duetz zijn ondanks een knieblessure van Duetz redelijk begonnen aan de WK zeilen in Den Haag....
0

PBC | Rojer met Arévalo naar laatste vier in dubbelspel Toronto

Persbureau Curacao TORONTO – Tennisser Jean-Julien Rojer uit Curaçao heeft met zijn dubbelpartner Marcelo Arévalo uit El Salvador de halve finales bereikt van het masterstoernooi van Toronto. Het...
1

Column Youp | Paniekvoetbalpoging

De Tweede Kamer loopt nog harder leeg dan Ajax en Allah heeft de Koranbranden in Scandinavië geblust door Hans erop af te sturen. Ik moet een beetje...
0

CC | Keukenstraat and Sommeldijkstraat to be closed this Monday

WILLEMSTAD - The Urban Planning Service (ROP) informs that the building located on the corner of Keukenstraat and Sommeldijkstraat 8 in the Punda area will be dismantled....
0

PBC | Pitbulls vallen aan, voetganger zwaargewond

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een 56-jarige vrouw is gisteren aangevallen door drie drie Pitbull-honden. Het incident vond plaats in Kaya Pronoia in Jongbloed tijdens de ochtenduren terwijl het...
3

AVC | Voortbestaan Universiteit van Curaçao in gevaar

Dick Drayer Het gaat zeker nog vier jaar duren voordat de Universiteit van Curaçao klaar is om een Instellingstoets Kwaliteitszorg positief af te ronden. De situatie is zo alarmerend, vanwege...
4
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Keukenstraat and Sommeldijkstraat to be closed this Monday

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Keukenstraat and Sommeldijkstraat to be closed this Monday
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – The Urban Planning Service (ROP) informs that the building located on the corner of Keukenstraat and Sommeldijkstraat 8 in the Punda area will be dismantled.

This is due to it posing a danger to the residents of the street and everyone moving in its vicinity.

The work to dismantle the building will begin on Monday, August 14, 2023, and will last for 3 weeks. It is important to note that this building is not a protected monument, and due to the condition of the building, the dismantling process will be carried out manually and not by machine. This is why it will take 3 weeks to complete. The streets concerned will be closed on the days when the dismantling work is taking place.

The government, as the entity ultimately responsible for the safety of its citizens, is now acting responsibly within the framework of its legal tasks. The owners of this building will be duly compensated for the dismantling work.

ROP once again appeals to all building owners in our city center to ensure that their buildings are maintained in good condition to avoid accidents and inconvenience for pedestrians and/or vehicles.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
PBC | Pitbulls vallen aan, voetganger zwaargewond
Volgend artikel
Column Youp | Paniekvoetbalpoging

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 