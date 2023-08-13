CC | Keukenstraat and Sommeldijkstraat to be closed this Monday

WILLEMSTAD – The Urban Planning Service (ROP) informs that the building located on the corner of Keukenstraat and Sommeldijkstraat 8 in the Punda area will be dismantled.

This is due to it posing a danger to the residents of the street and everyone moving in its vicinity.

The work to dismantle the building will begin on Monday, August 14, 2023, and will last for 3 weeks. It is important to note that this building is not a protected monument, and due to the condition of the building, the dismantling process will be carried out manually and not by machine. This is why it will take 3 weeks to complete. The streets concerned will be closed on the days when the dismantling work is taking place.

The government, as the entity ultimately responsible for the safety of its citizens, is now acting responsibly within the framework of its legal tasks. The owners of this building will be duly compensated for the dismantling work.

ROP once again appeals to all building owners in our city center to ensure that their buildings are maintained in good condition to avoid accidents and inconvenience for pedestrians and/or vehicles.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle