Telegraaf | ‘Bonnie en Clyde’ bij vertrekgate gearresteerd, vlak voor hun vlucht naar Schiphol

ORANJESTAD – In a successful joint operation between the Aruba Police Force (KPA) and the Coast Guard, authorities detected suspicious activities near Cero Colorado.

Swift action was taken as both agencies immediately initiated patrols to launch a comprehensive investigation. As a result, nine undocumented Venezuelans, who had clandestinely entered Aruba by boat, were apprehended.

The group consisted of eight men and one woman, with an unusual twist – the captain of the boat turned out to be among the nine individuals arrested. While the captain was taken into custody, the remaining individuals were promptly transferred into the custody of the immigration department, “Warda Nos Costa.”

Bron: Curacao Chronicle