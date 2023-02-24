26 C
Democracy now! | Friday, February 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 24 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Consternatie om brief Martha over exploitatie raffinaderij door GIK

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een dag nadat oud-politicus Rudsel Martha via een brief liet weten dat Grupo Internashonal Kòrsou, GIK, kandidaat nummer twee is om de raffinaderij te...
2
ParadiseFM | Grote brand bij Extra

Gisteravond is brand uitgebroken op het terrein van ochtendkrant Extra. Bundels oud papier en karton zijn in brand gevlogen. De rook greep snel om zich heen. De brandweer...
1

ParadiseFM | Bonaire akkoord met heropening grenzen Venezuela

Bonaire is bereid in te gaan op het Venezolaanse voorstel om de grenzen gefaseerd te openen. Vanaf 3 april wordt het maritiem verkeer hervat. Dat betekent dat...
0

NTR | ‘Etnisch profileren? Je moet er maar tegen kunnen’

Eva Breukink Als student werd advocaat Dave Liqui Lung (45) ook keer op keer uit de rij gehaald door de marechaussee. Wat hem vooral raakt is de opmerking...
2

CC | Important announcement from Banco di Caribe: do not accept a Whatsapp call from number 5111919

WILLEMSTAD - Banco di Caribe informs that criminals have linked the telephone number 511 1919 to WhatsApp in order to call people to request personal data. This telephone...
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – Banco di Caribe informs that criminals have linked the telephone number 511 1919 to WhatsApp in order to call people to request personal data.

This telephone number is a special number that customers can call in case they need assistance with the ATM service or with their debit card. Banco di Caribe emphasizes that this number is not connected to Whatsapp and that it does not call any customer via this WhatsApp number.

If you receive a WhatsApp call from this number, the bank requests that you do not answer that call and that you do not provide any personal details if you have answered by mistake.

The bank asks everyone to be alert to these illegal activities and advises to take all security measures, including enabling two-factor authentication.

Banco di Caribe is committed to preventing misuse of their services and counts on everyone’s cooperation to put an end to this type of activity.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

