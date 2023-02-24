CC | Important announcement from Banco di Caribe: do not accept a Whatsapp call from number 5111919

WILLEMSTAD – Banco di Caribe informs that criminals have linked the telephone number 511 1919 to WhatsApp in order to call people to request personal data.

This telephone number is a special number that customers can call in case they need assistance with the ATM service or with their debit card. Banco di Caribe emphasizes that this number is not connected to Whatsapp and that it does not call any customer via this WhatsApp number.

If you receive a WhatsApp call from this number, the bank requests that you do not answer that call and that you do not provide any personal details if you have answered by mistake.

The bank asks everyone to be alert to these illegal activities and advises to take all security measures, including enabling two-factor authentication.

Banco di Caribe is committed to preventing misuse of their services and counts on everyone’s cooperation to put an end to this type of activity.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle