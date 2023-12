Nu.cw | Koningin Julianabrug kort gesloten geweest voor stuntmannen

THE HAGUE – The Dutch Supreme Court has determined that media outlets are within their rights to label gambling licenses facilitated by so-called master license holders in Curaçao as “illegal.”

One of the providers, Cyberluck, had hoped that the Supreme Court would declare such labeling as “unlawful.” This led the company to appeal an unfavorable judgment from the Court of Appeal. Today, the Dutch Supreme Court issued an early ruling, dismissing the appeal, and Cyberluck is now liable for covering the legal costs.

For years, Cyberluck and other master license holders have been engaged in a legal battle against Knipselkrant Curaçao, a media outlet that frequently reports on questionable practices of the gambling mafia operating through Curaçao. The illegal “sub-licenses” are particularly favored by international criminal organizations seeking to launder profits from drug trafficking, arms trade, and human trafficking through their own online casinos based in Willemstad.

Under pressure from the Netherlands, the Curaçao government aims to implement a new licensing system. However, doubts persist regarding whether the proposed regulatory body will be adequately equipped to effectively oversee the industry. Many operators of online gambling sites often shield themselves behind local service providers, such as trust offices, lawyers, and accountants.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Naschrift KKC



