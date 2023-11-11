DolfijnFM | Gratis straatfestival in Pietermaai

NIJMEGEN – In the lead-up to the parliamentary inquiry into the construction of the new hospital in Curaçao, Jan Huurman, former Inspector of Public Health on the island, asserts that the heavy financial burdens currently borne by Curaçao’s CMC are not a result of chance but stem from a series of questionable decisions.

Why was the existing SEHOS (old hospital) abandoned in favor of an entirely new hospital? Why did they choose the path of complete reconstruction instead of gradual development? And what motivated the choice for a new design on the Amstel site?

These critical questions are just the beginning of a long list that Huurman presents for the parliamentary inquiry. The answers to these questions can shed light not only on the decision-making surrounding the new hospital but also offer lessons for future mega-projects on the island.

It is time to uncover the facts: How did the Committee of Financial Supervision give the green light for a loan in 2012? What are the findings of their 2021 investigation? The temporary cabinet-Betrian decided to sign the contracts in the fall of 2012. Huurman wonders why there was no consideration to defer this crucial decision to the new government.

Who played a decisive role in choosing Otrobanda, and with what arguments? The answers to these questions are crucial for the Curaçaoan community to understand how their new hospital, a symbol of hope and progress, has also become a source of financial concern.

