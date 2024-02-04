PBC | Surfers trotseren elementen voor ‘Kind & Kanker’ op Curaçao

29 C
CC | Funds from Bientu and Campo Alegre still not deposited into the crime fund

2 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao’s Crime Fund, designated for financing projects aimed at preventing and combating crime, is still lacking significant revenues.

These missing funds include proceeds from the Bientu case, funds from a fine imposed on a local bank, income from the sale of the well-known Campo Alegre, and penalty fines collected since 2018 by the Ministry of Finance.

This revelation was made by the Minister of Justice, Shalten Hato, who emphasized that despite a reserved budget of 975,100 Antillean guilders for the year 2024, the absence of these specific funds has a significant impact on the fund’s ability to achieve its objectives. The crime fund plays a crucial role in supporting initiatives aimed at combating crime on the island.

In December, a crucial protocol was signed between the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Minister of Finance, and Minister Hato. This protocol includes agreements on the financing of the crime fund, including the guarantee that future revenues will be consistently contributed to the fund. However, the delay in receiving these crucial sources of income raises concerns about the implementation of planned projects.

Minister Hato expressed his concern about the situation and emphasized the need for swift action to ensure that these revenues become available to the fund as soon as possible. The minister assured that processes to add these funds to the crime fund are in an advanced stage and that a solution is being actively pursued.

This development raises questions about the impact that the absence of these funds will have on projects aimed at strengthening the rule of law and improving security in Curaçao. It is evident that for the success of the Crime Fund and the projects it supports, complete and timely financing is essential.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

2 reacties

  1. Vind je het gek. De ene overheidsclub verkoopt en de andere overheidsclub koopt en dan zal er ruim 8 mio verdiend zijn. Het volk hier kun je van alles wijsmaken.
    Het geld is er gewoon niet en binnenkort zullen we wellicht te horen krijgen dat naast de exorbitante salarissen van onze bestuurders en overheidspersoneel er nergens geld meer voor is. Geld voor busvervoer naar zwemles van de dos scholen is er niet. Worden leveranciers, aannemers etc die leveringen cq werkzaamheden uitvoeren voor de overheid nog betaald, zijn er achterstanden van salarisafdrachten bij belastingdienst, SVB etc van overheidspersoneel momenteel en hoeveel ??.
    Ben benieuwd. Wanneer komt onze min. fin. van zijn roze wolk en krijgen we duidelijkheid ??.

