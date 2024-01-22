Extra | Journaal 22 januari 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Minister Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia has appointed François Simon as the new director of the Social Insurance Bank (SVB), despite objections from the corporate governance advisor, the Foundation for Supervision and Standardization of Government Entities (SBTNO).

This is evident from circulating documents.

The decision is based on a positive recommendation from the supervisory board and the board of SVB. Simon will officially take on the role of director on June 21, 2024, and has been serving as the “counterpart” to the current director since January 1, 2024.

SBTNO has expressed disagreement with Simon’s appointment. According to Larmonie-Cecilia, the appointment was made due to Simon’s knowledge and experience.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle