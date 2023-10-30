29 C
Willemstad
• maandag 30 oktober 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 30 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | Financial Accord Act failed to reduce the national debt which is now 4 billion guilders

WILLEMSTAD - The supervisory body was a good idea, but after 13 years, it is evident that it looked good on paper. The financial situation has not...
1

DH | Minimum wage for BES to be raised

KRALENDIJK--From July 1, 2024, the minimum wage in the Caribbean Netherlands will increase to US $1,750 per month. Employer charges are going down to meet employers’ additional...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Weer terrein weg

Oranjestad - Een stuk grond tussen The Mill en het voormalige House of Cheng is vernield. Aruba Birdlife Conservation (ABC) heeft gisteren foto’s op sociale media geplaatst...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Uitbraak Lake van korte duur’

Minister Hato vindt falen SDKK-beveiliging opmerkelijk Willemstad - De autoriteiten hebben binnen 24 uur de beruchte recidivist Nicole Lake in de kraag gevat. Lake ontsnapte zaterdagmiddag uit de...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Vrijwilligers Citro in het zonnetje

Willemstad - De vrijwilligers van reddings- en opsporingsorganisatie Citro (Citizens Rescue Organization) zijn, samen met hun introducees, een middag in de watten gelegd aan boord van de...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Financial Accord Act failed to reduce the national debt which is now 4 billion guilders

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Financial Accord Act failed to reduce the national debt which...
0
1 reacties


WILLEMSTAD – The supervisory body was a good idea, but after 13 years, it is evident that it looked good on paper. The financial situation has not changed much, while the tax model, as the starting point of the supervisory body, has not helped Curaçao to maintain a low national debt level. After 13 years of the Financial Accord Act, Curaçao’s national debt is at 4 billion guilders (2.3 billion dollars).

In 2010, after negotiations that began in 2006, Curaçao introduced the Financial Accord Acts supervised by the Financial Supervision Committee (Cft). Cft’s role was to ensure better financial management in Curaçao by carrying out control tasks. Between 2010 and 2023, over 13 years, Curaçao’s national debt increased from 1.3 billion (after restructuring) to 4.2 billion guilders. This is an increase of 3.9 billion, equivalent to almost 400 million guilders annually. Every month, between 2010 and 2023, Curaçao was managing its debts poorly by over 30 million guilders just to prevent the debt from reaching 4 billion. Cft did not fulfill its function.

The same financial figures that the Netherlands used to justify the introduction of Cft are the very figures that conclude that Cft did not function.

Curaçao must part ways with Cft.

Even more seriously, the consumer market in Curaçao has flourished to the extent that it is no longer responsible for providing water to the individual homes for cleaning. While Cft pressures consumers to pay more taxes, more money flows into the treasury to continue irresponsible spending. In this regard, the supervisory body has no control whatsoever. Over 13 years, Cft told us “what to do,” but it had no kind of control “on how they do it.” Curaçao was collecting around 1.5 billion florins in annual revenue. This means that each resident in Curaçao contributes around 800 guilders per month to the financing of operational and structural expenses of the country. In reality and practice, this is not true, as at least 25% or more of our revenues are misspent by our own representatives. This is why the financial supervision system favors everyone except the people. The Netherlands controls politicians through the Financial Accord Act, while politicians support Cft because it means more money in the treasury for reckless spending.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoNederlandPolitiekSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

1 reactie

  1. Corruption is the main reason. Politicians and F&F get rich. The general population are robbed by their representatives. Millions to useless trips abroad, millions to useless jobs like the clown in curacao house in the Netherlands, pisas suddenly able to buy a multimillion villa while his salary would not make this possible. End endless other corruption reasons. But the majority of the population has a low iq and does not understand anything. Curacao will never be financially independent this way and sugar daddy Netherlands should stop continuing paying everything. Thank god for us that van Huffelen was weak and to generous.

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Minimum wage for BES to be raised
Volgend artikel
Extra | Journaal 30 oktober 2023

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Financial Accord Act failed to reduce the national debt which is now 4 billion guilders

Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Uitbraak Lake van korte duur’

Minister Hato vindt falen SDKK-beveiliging opmerkelijk Willemstad - De autoriteiten hebben binnen 24 uur de beruchte recidivist Nicole Lake in de kraag gevat. Lake ontsnapte zaterdagmiddag uit de SDKK-gevangenis. Minister...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Vrijwilligers Citro in het zonnetje

Willemstad - De vrijwilligers van reddings- en opsporingsorganisatie Citro (Citizens Rescue Organization) zijn, samen met hun introducees, een middag in de watten gelegd aan boord van de Mermaid. Deze...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Financieel solide en duurzaam’

DNB betrokken bij beoordeling plan Curaçao afwikkeling Ennia Leven Willemstad - Net als bij de beoordeling van de oorspronkelijk door Curaçao en Sint Maarten beoogde doorstart van Ennia Caribe Leven...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Lancering Mi Pòtmòni-app

Willemstad - Consumenten kunnen voordat ze boodschappen gaan doen de app Mi Pòtmòni (Mijn portemonnee) raadplegen voor de voordeligste prijzen. De prijzen die de verschillende supermarkten, toko’s en minimarkten hanteren...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Kansspelautoriteit vraagt Curaçao om hulp bij aanpak illegale casino’s

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl In een brief heeft de Kansspelautoriteit gevraagd om hulp van de Curaçao Gaming Control Board. De toezichthouder deelde een lijst met sublicentiehouders die de Nederlandse kansspelwet nog...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nicole Lake is weer ontsnapt

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Nicole Lake (24) is opnieuw ontsnapt. Dit keer uit de SDKK-gevangenis, waar ze een straf uitzit voor mishandeling en bedreiging van haar ex-partner, die ook vastzit....
0
Aruba

PBC | KLM: Vliegtickets worden fors duurder door Nederlands beleid

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – De prijzen voor vliegtickets staan op het punt aanzienlijk te stijgen als gevolg van een stapeling van vlieg- en milieubelastingen, gecombineerd met de krimp van luchthaven...
2
Gezondheid

PBC | CMC krijgt na vonnis eindelijk aanpassing zorgbudget

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Curaçao Medical Center krijgt er met terugwerkende kracht ruim acht miljoen gulden bij, nadat de regering de zorgbudgetten van 2019 tot 2021 heeft aangepast. De aanpassing...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Mogelijk veertig specialisten willen CMC verlaten vanwege aanpak Topinkomens

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Voormalig lid van het bestuur van de vereniging van specialisten, Vito Koeyers, maakt zich zorgen over de mogelijke leegloop van specialisten bij het CMC, meldt ochtenkrant...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Inspectie sluit twaalf horecabedrijven wegens gebrek aan hygiëne

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Inspectie heeft afgelopen weekend twaalf horecabedrijven gesloten omdat hun keukens niet hygiënisch waren. In totaal werden er zestien gecontroleerd. Zo werden zondag Floresia Bar & Restaurant...
0
Aruba

PBC | Jonge Amsterdammers verdwenen in slavernij

Persbureau Curacao Historiek, een online geschiedenismagazine, brengt deze week een verhaal dat niet vaak wordt verteld, maar dat deel uitmaakt van onze gezamenlijke geschiedenis. In de 17e eeuw waren er...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao heeft er 192 nieuwe Nederlanders bij

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao heeft er 192 nieuwe landgenoten bij. Tijdens vier aparte naturalisatieceremonies in het paleis van de Gouverneur legden zij de verklaring van verbondenheid ten overstaan...
0
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Eindelijk vrij!

Zal Amalia op Frans Timmermans gaan stemmen? Frans wil namelijk van de monarchie af en dat lijkt me voor dat meisje een bevrijding. Als ik haar was zou ik...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Landfill Curaçao over 10 jaar vol, alternatieven gezocht

Eva Breukink De vraag is niet óf de verwerking van afval op Curaçao duurzamer moet, maar op welke manier. De stortplaats, ook wel ‘Landfill’, is over een jaar of tien...
1
Curaçao

CC | Aqualectra takes strict action against irregularities in facilities

Publishing actions and imposing heavy penalties of up to 20,000 guilders WILLEMSTAD - After the two-month grace period that ends on October 31, Aqualectra will begin its stringent approach...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Collapsed retaining wall known hazard

WEYMOUTH HILL--A retaining wall on Mount Scenery road, Weymouth Hill collapsed in the dark early hours of Saturday morning, after hours of scattered rain. Its collapse and resulting landslip...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nederlandse Kansspelautoriteit vraagt Curaçao eigen illegale onlinecasino’s aan te pakken

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – De Nederlandse Kansspelautoriteit KSA heeft in een brief de Curaçao Gaming Control Board gevraagd op te treden tegen een aantal illegale onlinecasino’s met een illegale...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Overheid Curaçao biedt onderwijsprogramma aan in de SDKK-gevangenis

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – 192 gevangenen in de Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Koursou, de SDKK-gevangenis kunnen meedoen aan een speciaal onderwijsprogramma. De projecten die het ministerie van Justitie en...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Bakkerij Boulevard Supermarkt te vies, Inspectie sluit

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD.- Tijdens controles van de Inspectie is gisteren de bakkerij van Boulevard Supermarkt gesloten. De situatie was zo onhygienisch, dat er geen andere optie mogelijk was. Ook een...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Ministerie wijst steunverzoeken Betesda af, maar komt met ander plan

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het ministerie van Volksgezondheid wijst alle financiële steunverzoeken van verzorgingstehuis Betesda af. De Stichting Verpleeghuizen Curaçao had bij het ministerie drie specifieke verzoeken ingediend om haar...
0
Sint Maarten

PBC | Premier Sint Maarten wil einde corruptie-beschuldigingen Olivier Arrindell

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Premier Silveria Jacobs bereidt zich voor om naar de rechter te stappen om rectificatie en een verontschuldiging af te dwingen van Olivier Arrindell. Dat meldt de...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Aandacht voor stilgeboren baby’s, Curaçao kleurt blauw en roze

Kim Hendriksen In de maand oktober worden stilgeboren baby’s herdacht. Nadat Farièle erachter kwam dat haar stilgeboren kindje Imani officieel geen naam kon krijgen, heeft zij op Curaçao de stichting...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao government contemplated Damen Shiprepair’s departure

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçaoan government has considered the possibility of Damen Shiprepair leaving Curaçao. The Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) is said to have made preparations for a potential...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Eindelijk een reëel sociaal minimum en WML

Werkgevers waarschuwen opnieuw voor een loon-prijsspiraal Kralendijk - Het wettelijk minimum loon (WML) in Caribisch Nederland (CN) gaat per januari 2024 op Bonaire omhoog naar 1.570 dollar, op 1 juli...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Trick or treat’

Nationale controle door KPA Oranjestad - Aruba viert dit weekend Halloween met meerdere feesten en activiteiten. Het Korps Politie Aruba (KPA) ‘viert’ het feest mee, door aan te kondigen dat...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Eis: 19 en 22 jaar cel

Rechter doet over 3 weken uitspraak in moordzaak Boechi Willemstad - Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) eiste gisteren 19 en 22 jaar cel voor de twee mannen die verdacht worden van...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | MCB sluit deal met OM

Geen vervolging in ‘dollar swipe-zaak’ na afstand van 25 miljoen Willemstad - Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (MCB) doet afstand van de opbrengst van het zogenoemde ‘dollar swipen’ door klanten op...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Waakzaamheid geboden’

Zorgen VVD over toenemende invloed China in Caribisch deel Koninkrijk Willemstad/Den Haag - Hoewel het ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (BZK) in Den Haag geen concrete aanleiding heeft om...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, October 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 27 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

CC | Ennia will not come out well from Mullet Bay valuation

Mullet Bay; a hotel ruin, with high-price developments in the market for every neighboring project. WILLEMSTAD - Ennia Caribe Holding's strategy to bypass an interim verdict in the Court of...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | CFT urges St. Maarten to prioritise 2024 budget adoption, investments

PHILIPSBURG--The Committee for Financial Supervision CFT urges St. Maarten to prioritise adopting the 2024 budget and investment. CFT said in a press release that St. Maarten is expected to realise...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | New acting Governor for St. Maarten

THE HAGUE--The Kingdom Council of Ministers has approved the nomination for the appointment of Emiko Bird-Lake as acting Governor of St. Maarten. Bird-Lake can replace Governor Ajamu Baly if...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, October 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 26 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Sint Maarten

NTR | Boete van 5 miljoen dollar: Theo Heyliger sluit deal met justitie

Oscar van Dam Theo Heyliger, jarenlang de populairste politicus van Sint-Maarten, heeft een schikking getroffen met justitie op Sint-Maarten voor de verschillende panden die hij illegaal in bezit kreeg. De...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Larimar case closed, Heyliger to serve five years in prison

PHILIPSBURG--The Prosecutor's Office OM has reached a settlement with Theo Heyliger in the Larimar dispossession case. Heyliger agreed to pay US $5 million to the public prosecutor and waive...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

DH | Notaries pull brakes on signing deeds for land in long lease

~ Mossel sees urgent need for govt. to set policy ~ PHILIPSBURG--With notaries pulling the brakes on the signing of deeds for long lease land due to the absence of...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Belastingvrije som CN verder omhoog?

Den Haag - Verhoog de belastingvrije som in Caribisch Nederland tot 20.424 dollar om te voorkomen dat de verhoging van het minimumloon deels wordt opgeslokt door de belastingen. Dit is...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Geen verhoging salaris bij Post Aruba

Oranjestad - Post Aruba hoeft medewerkers niet meer jaarlijks in januari een salarisverhoging van 105 florin per maand uit te betalen. Dit staat in het vonnis dat de rechter woensdag...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MEO houdt rekening met vertrek Damen

Willemstad - De regering van Curaçao houdt er, of in elk geval hield er tot voor kort, serieus rekening mee dat Damen Shiprepair Curaçao het eiland zou of zal...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | UoC-wet op de schop

Er komt een nieuwe wet hoger onderwijs Willemstad - De minister van Onderwijs, Wetenschap, Cultuur en Sport (OWCS), Sithree ‘Cey’ van Heydoorn (MFK) is voornemens de Landsverordening University of Curaçao...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Celstraffen geëist voor doodschieten Siki Martina

Willemstad - Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) in Rotterdam heeft gisteren celstraffen van twaalf en zestien jaar geëist tegen twee mannen die worden verdacht van het doodschieten van dj en...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 25 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Tweede Kamer: Caribisch Nederland krijgt sociaal minimum op 1 juli 2024

John Samson Een ruime meerderheid in de Tweede Kamer heeft besloten dat het sociaal minimum wordt ingevoerd in de drie Caribische gemeenten per 1 juli 2024. Daarmee kunnen inwoners van Bonaire,...
0
Nederland

CC | NL: Majority of journalists dissatisfied with government’s information access

THE HAGUE - A majority of journalists in the Netherlands are displeased with how the government provides access to information. This conclusion comes from the research institute Centerdata, after...
0
Aruba

DH | Attorneys General meet to discuss coordination of crime investigation

WILLEMSTAD--The joint consultation of the Attorneys General of the Kingdom was held in Curaçao on Tuesday, October 24, at the Office of the Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten,...
0
Ingezonden

Ingezonden | Oryx tekent met Jonis

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
26
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwe BC Bonaire geïnstalleerd

Kralendijk - Het nieuwe bestuurscollege kreeg afgelopen dinsdagavond het vertrouwen van bijna de voltallige eilandsraad. Met de officiële beëdiging van Clark Abraham en Anjelica Cicillia tot gedeputeerden is een...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Covid-19-vaccinatie in verzorgingstehuizen Aruba

Oranjestad - Covid-19 eist nog steeds levens op Aruba. Ook aan het griepvirus overlijden mensen. Een team van Directie Volksgezondheid (DVG) gaat langs verzorgingstehuizen om bewoners te vaccineren. Ook...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Heyliger betaalt 5 miljoen dollar

OM treft schikking in Sint Maartense ontnemingszaak Larimar Politicus ontvangt oproep om zijn gevangenisstraf uit te zitten Willemstad/Philipsburg - Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) heeft in de ontnemingszaak-Larimar een schikking getroffen met...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Dramatische oproep Ennia

‘Haal DNB-gedetacheerde functionaris niet van Ennia-dossier’ Willemstad - De Ennia-ceo heeft een bijna dramatische oproep gedaan aan Centrale Bank-president Richard Doornbosch en - opvallend - in dezelfde brief aan Financiënminister...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Marine tijdelijk zonder stationsschip

Willemstad - Het marineschip Zr.Ms. Groningen, dat sinds mei als stationsschip actief was in het Caribisch gebied, ligt inmiddels weer in haar thuishaven Den Helder. Maar hoewel stationsschepen -...
0
Bonaire

CNN | FBI details how van der Sloot’s confession in Natalee Holloway’s death came together

By Holmes Lybrand, Jean Casarez and Evan Perez, CNN Joran van der Sloot’s recent confession that he killed Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 was years in the...
1
Curaçao

RTL | Vrouw op Curaçao krijgt 1,2 miljoen om instorten muur tijdens carnaval

Muur in slechte staat Op Curaçao heeft de rechter gisteren bepaald dat de overheid ruim 2,3 miljoen Antilliaanse gulden (bijna 1,2 miljoen euro) moet betalen aan een vrouw die in...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Suzy Römer is volgens OM wel schuldig, maar wordt niet vervolgd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Suzy Carmelia-Römer wordt niet vervolgd voor haar handelen in strijd met de Landsverordening integriteit kandidaat-ministers. Ondanks het feit er sprake was van verzuim om melding te...
12
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 24 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose overheid moet 2,3 miljoen gulden betalen aan slachtoffer ingestorte muur tijdens carnavalsoptocht

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose overheid moet 2,3 miljoen gulden betalen aan Maureen Verginie-Rosalina. Dat heeft het Gerecht in Eerste Aanleg gisteren bepaald. Zij kwam tijdens het carnaval van...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 