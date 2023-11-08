Democracy now! | Thursday, November 9, 2023

WILLEMSTAD – Member of Parliament for the opposition party PAR, Quincy Girigorie, has raised concerns over the finance minister’s decision to allow 800 million guilders to slip away, potentially resolving over two-thirds of the ongoing issues surrounding the Ennia insurance company.

Amerigo Thode, Member of Parliament for the MFK faction, expressed discontent with the finance minister’s apparent social media focus, suggesting a need for a more proactive approach in overseeing the funds collected and ensuring reinvestment in the community. Thode emphasized the crucial role of supporting the finance ministry’s government initiatives.

Girigorie underscored the importance of understanding the nature of fund collection within the overall framework. He alluded to a significant court ruling on August 3, 2023, revealing that the finance minister had foregone over 800 million guilders in outstanding taxes, affecting individuals with funds set aside, banking institutions, and those under investigation for tax evasion and related crimes.

Girigorie further elaborated on the implications of the uncollected funds, emphasizing that if this substantial amount had been recovered, Ennia’s challenges could have been alleviated by more than two-thirds.

Adding to the discourse, Juniel Carolina, Member of Parliament for the coalition party MFK pointed out that the finance minister inherited these fiscal challenges with the advent of the new cabinet. He acknowledged the minister’s awareness of the need to collect funds effectively on the streets and reinvest them in the government’s coffers. Carolina asserted that this approach would be continued to provide support to the community where necessary.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle