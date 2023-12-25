30 C
Nu.cw | Koningin Julianabrug kort gesloten geweest voor stuntmannen

Sommige automobilisten zullen er hinder aan hebben ondervonden: de Koningin Julianabrug is zondagochtend voor een uurtje gesloten geweest, namelijk van 06.30 uur tot 07.30 uur. De exacte reden...
0

Nu.cw | Tweetal gearresteerd voor negeren stopteken

Twee mannen zijn in de nacht van zaterdag op zondag opgepakt in verband met het negeren van stoptekens van de politie. Er ontstond iets tegen 1.00 uur...
0

PBC | Benzine en diesel weer op prijsniveau begin 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Met de laatste prijsdalingen is de literprijs voor benzine en diesel weer bijna terug op het niveau van begin dit jaar. Toen kostte een...
0

PBC | Nieuwe FM-Frequenties beschikbaar op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er zijn weer nieuwe FM-frequenties voor radio-omroepen beschikbaar op Curaçao. Geïnteresseerden kunnen zich melden om hun eigen radiostation te starten of uit te breiden....
0

PBC | Frenciss ‘Renny’ Lourens eerste gegadigde om Amerigo Thodé op te volgen in de Staten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Frenciss ‘Renny’ Lourens is de eerstvolgende kandidaat op de kieslijst van MFK om Amerigo Thodé te vervangen. Thodé verleed verleden week na een kort...
0

NU | Koning in kersttoespraak: ‘Nederland nog steeds een van beste plekken ter wereld’

Als de grote wereldproblemen onze krachten te boven gaan, kunnen we er in ieder geval voor zorgen dat we in ons eigen land wél vreedzaam samenleven. Dat...
0
CC | “Curaçao’s hotels achieved 75.2% average room occupancy in November 2023 with a strong growth in average daily room rate”

CC | "Curaçao's hotels achieved 75.2% average room occupancy in November 2023 with a strong growth in average daily room rate"
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – According to STR, the leading provider of hotel performance data and analytics worldwide, Curaçao’s hotels achieved a 75.2% average room occupancy in November 2023, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 75.7% achieved in November 2022.

The hotels achieved an ADR of $222.43 in November 2023, 14.4% higher than in November 2022, while RevPar was $167.15, 13.6% more than in November 2022.

STR received data from a sample of 14 hotels with 2,461 rooms in November of 2023, with the sample representing 54% of all hotel rooms in Curaçao.

By comparison, STR reported that the average room occupancy for all hotels in the Caribbean reached 66.9% in November 2023, with an overall ADR of US$298.27 and a RevPar of US$199.43

According to the CTB, Curaçao received 52,179 stopover visitors in November 2023, 18.4% more than the 44,058 stopover visitors received in November 2022. These stopovers generated 429,741 visitor nights in November, up 8.8% compared with the 395,056 nights spent in November 2022. The average length of stay of these stopover visitors fell from 8.97 nights in November 2022 to 8.24 nights in November of this year.

Jim Hepple, the Interim Managing Director for CHATA, said CHATA was extremely happy with the high level of stopover visitors achieved in November and the consequent strong performance of Curaçao’s hotel sector. He noted the hotel sector was especially pleased at the 14.4% increase in average daily room rate compared with the Caribbean region’s 7.7% increase in ADR.

He noted that the introduction of new additional air service from Amsterdam during November had seen improved arrival numbers from the Netherlands and he expected that this positive trend would continue in the coming months.

Through the first eleven months of 2023 CHATA reports that Curaçao’s hotels achieved an average room occupancy of 72.3% compared with 70.7% for the first eleven months of 2022. Again, compared with the first eleven months of 2022, ADR grew by 8.4% from $206.05 in 2022 to $223.27 in the first eleven months of 2023. RevPar grew by 10.8% from $145.69 in 2022 to $161.47 in the first eleven months of 2023.

STR reports that throughout the Caribbean as a whole average room occupancy grew from 60.5% in the first eleven months of 2022 to 65.4% in the same eleven months of this year with the region’s ADR growing by 12.8% to US$318.81 and its RevPar growing by 21.9% to US$208.54.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe FM-Frequenties beschikbaar op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er zijn weer nieuwe FM-frequenties voor radio-omroepen beschikbaar op Curaçao. Geïnteresseerden kunnen zich melden om hun eigen radiostation te starten of uit te breiden. Het proces...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Frenciss ‘Renny’ Lourens eerste gegadigde om Amerigo Thodé op te volgen in de Staten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Frenciss ‘Renny’ Lourens is de eerstvolgende kandidaat op de kieslijst van MFK om Amerigo Thodé te vervangen. Thodé verleed verleden week na een kort ziekbed. Lourens is...
0
Aruba

NU | Koning in kersttoespraak: ‘Nederland nog steeds een van beste plekken ter wereld’

Als de grote wereldproblemen onze krachten te boven gaan, kunnen we er in ieder geval voor zorgen dat we in ons eigen land wél vreedzaam samenleven. Dat zei koning...
0
Aruba

Telegraaf | Koning: ’Zonder tegenstellingen geen vooruitgang’

Den Haag - Koning Willem-Alexander heeft op Eerste Kerstdag vanuit Paleis Huis ten Bosch in Den Haag zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak gegeven. Daarin benadrukt hij onder meer het belang van...
0
Internationaal

Trouw | Paus in kersttoespraak: ‘De kinderen in de oorlog zijn de Jezusjes van vandaag’

Paus Franciscus hield zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak voor een bomvol Sint-Pietersplein. Hij vroeg aandacht voor kinderen in conflictgebieden. In zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak noemde paus Franciscus kinderen die slachtoffer zijn van oorlog,...
0
Internationaal

NOS | Paus in kersttoespraak: ‘Wapenindustrie trekt aan touwtjes oorlogen’

Paus Franciscus heeft in zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak aandacht gevraagd voor oorlogen over de hele wereld. "Nee tegen oorlog, ja voor vrede", herhaalde hij. Hij stond langer stil bij het...
0
Aruba

NTR | Feestdagen.. Wat te doen tegen heimwee naar de Cariben?

John Samson Voor verschillende Caribische studenten in het buitenland is december een verdrietige periode, omdat de heimwee naar de eilanden weer oplaait. Hoe kun je daar het beste mee omgaan?...
0
Aruba

Nu.cw | Kerst 2023, lach hard en maak onvergetelijke herinneringen

Het is weer die tijd van het jaar – kerstmis! 🎄 Pak een lekkere ayaca, knus op de porch en geniet van deze periode met je favoriete mensen (of...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Gestolen auto’s aangetroffen bij Skèrpènè

De politie heeft vrijdag een groot aantal gestolen auto’s ontdekt in een afgelegen gebied bij Skèrpènè. De politie kwam de auto’s op het spoor door een onderzoek dat loopt...
0
Algemeen nieuws

Opinie | Nederland, wees waakzaam: Falkland-scenario op Nederlandse Cariben niet langer ondenkbaar

Alexander Hendriks | EWMagazine Agressief buitenlandbeleid moet aandacht afleiden van falen Venezuela Na Guyana kunnen Aruba, Curaçao en Bonaire best eens de volgende prooi worden van de agressieve president Nicolás Maduro...
6
Opinies

Opinie | Einde verhaal voor de uitgifte van goklicenties

Opinie Marguérite Nahar | Met vonnissen Op 22 december 2023 om 10:09 uur heeft de Hoge Raad der Nederlanden (let wel!) uitspraak gedaan in de zaak betreffende de illegaliteit van...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Openbaar Ministerie wil weten wat Curaçaoënaars vinden van het OM

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Openbaar Ministerie van Curaçao lanceert een uitgebreid imago-onderzoek. Dit onderzoek, dat online via een enquête wordt uitgevoerd, is gericht op het verzamelen van meningen en...
2
Curaçao

PBC | CBCS: trigger om iets met klimaat te doen, is verzekeringssector

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een recent interview heeft Richard Doornbosch, president van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), de noodzaak benadrukt van het aanpakken van klimaatrisico’s...
2
Curaçao

PBC | EU-desk Curaçao adviseert al vijf jaar over Europese subsidies voor het eiland

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De EU Desk Curaçao heeft haar vijfjarig bestaan gevierd met een conferentie om hun strategie te verstevigen, waarmee de Curaçaose diaspora betrokken wordt bij de economische...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Tiende editie Curaçao International Film Festival legt focus op lokale filmproducties

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De tiende editie van het Curaçao International Film Festival (CIFF) wordt gehouden van 10 tot en met 14 april en legt een speciale focus op lokale...
0
Aruba

PBC | ‘Advies advocaat-generaal zet koers naar gelijke rechten homoparen’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Human Rights Caribbean Foundation heeft met blijdschap kennisgenomen van het advies van de advocaat-generaal aan de Hoge Raad. De beslissing van het hof om het burgerlijk...
1
Comin' up

NTR | ‘Onze Curaçaose burgemeester’ deelt winterjassen uit in Lelystad

Sam Jones In de koude en donkere dagen rond de jaarwisseling in Nederland probeert Mila Romijn warmte te brengen. ‘De Curaçaose burgemeester van Lelystad’, zoals Mila Romijn genoemd wordt, heeft...
0
Comin' up

NTR | De leukste & lekkerste kersttradities van Curaçao

Eva Breukink Wie niet beter weet, ziet in december op Curaçao vooral de drukte op straat en de pleinen en bruggen met kerstverlichting. Wat de feestmaand op het eiland écht...
0
Curaçao

CC | Successful medical evacuation conducted by Coast Guard near Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Late in the evening, the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) of the Coast Guard responded swiftly to a distress call from a cruising ship east of Curaçao, requesting...
0
Curaçao

CC | Illegal gambling licenses in Curaçao can legally be labeled as such, rules Dutch Supreme Court

THE HAGUE - The Dutch Supreme Court has determined that media outlets are within their rights to label gambling licenses facilitated by so-called master license holders in Curaçao as...
0
Politie en Justitie

NOS | Straf Bouterse voor acht dagen opgeschort, eerste stap richting gratieverzoek

Het Surinaamse Openbaar Ministerie (OM) heeft de uitvoering van de celstraf van ex-president Desi Bouterse en vier medeveroordeelden voor acht dagen opgeschort. Het besluit volgt op een verzoek van...
3
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Drukste weekend van het jaar voor Curaçao International Airport

Met de feestdagen voor de deur, breekt het drukste weekend van Curaçao International Airport aan. Het vliegveld attendeert reizigers erop dat er door de drukte onder andere langere wachttijden...
0
Curaçao

DKR | Hoge Raad: Illegale goklicenties Curacao mogen illegaal worden genoemd

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Den Haag – De Hoge Raad vindt dat media goklicenties waarin zogeheten masterlicentiehouders op Curacao handelen “illegaal” mogen noemen. Een van de aanbieders – Cyberluck – had gehoopt dat...
3
Gezondheid

PBC | Ultimatum aan Curaçao over asfaltfabriek en luchtkwaliteit

Persbureau Curacao | Dick Drayer WILLEMSTAD – Clean Air Everywhere, een prominente milieuorganisatie op Curaçao, heeft een dringende brief gericht aan premier Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas, die momenteel ook interim-minister is...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Curom failliet, einde Z86 en Mi95

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisterenmiddag is Curom Broadcasting, bekend van de radiostations Z86 en Mi95, door de rechtbank failliet verklaard. Dit onverwachte nieuws heeft ertoe geleid dat de uitzendingen van...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Minimumloon op Curaçao stijgt per 1 januari

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De minimumlonen op Curaçao gaan per 1 januari omhoog met 58 cent per uur. In plaats van 10,70 gulden, moeten werkgevers 11,28 gulden betalen. De stijging...
0
Aruba

PBC | Alexandra van Huffelen blij met advies homohuwelijk op Curaçao en Aruba

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen van Koninkrijksrelaties heeft haar tevredenheid uitgesproken over het recente advies van advocaat-generaal Gerbrant Snijders aan de Hoge Raad. Daarin wordt gestelt...
9
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Caribische editie Telegraaf stopt

Na circa 17 jaar verschijnt de Caribische editie van De Telegraaf niet meer. De lokale uitgever trekt de stekker eruit. De laatste papieren editie verschijnt op 30 december. Dat...
0
Bonaire

RO | Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba krijgen BSN en inlog digitale overheid

De ministerraad heeft op voorstel van staatssecretaris Van Huffelen (Koninkrijksrelaties en Digitalisering) ingestemd met het wetsvoorstel voor invoering van het Burgerservicenummer (BSN) en inlogmiddelen van de digitale overheid in...
0
Aruba

NTR | Studenten Daniela en Jashir: ‘Ik vier december bewust niet op Curaçao’

Raydaniël Petroudis Verschillende Caribische studenten in Nederland willen graag even Kerst en Nieuwjaar op hun eiland vieren, samen met familie en vrienden. Maar er zijn  jongeren die er bewust voor kiezen...
0
Curaçao

CC | “PAR leader expresses concerns over refinery deal: A closer look at cabinet Pisas’s latest moves”

WILLEMSTAD - Quincy Girigorie, the political leader of the PAR party, has voiced strong reservations in response to recent developments surrounding the refinery, urging the government to "cease manipulating...
1
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Recht op stroomvergoeding

Burgers die van augustus 2022 tot november 2023 de stroomvergoeding van 1.300 dollar hebben gekregen, krijgen vanzelf een tweede vergoeding van 1.300 dollar. De Directie Samenleving en Zorg is druk...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Meer operaties, patiënten blijven korter

Oranjestad - Het gemiddelde aantal dagen dat een patiënt in het Horacio Oduber Hospital (HOH) is opgenomen, is in november gedaald van 4,3 dagen naar 3,7 dagen. Daarnaast heeft...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Vaccinatieronde covid weer uitgesteld

‘Logistieke problemen de oorzaak’ Willemstad - In veel landen is de nieuwe vaccinatieronde tegen covid al geruime tijd op gang. Maar op Curaçao is de eerste prik nog altijd niet...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Advies AG: Verwerp cassatieberoep

‘Openstellen huwelijk enige manier om discriminatie op te heffen’ Willemstad - Zowel op Curaçao als op Aruba blijft de beslissing van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie in stand, dat paren...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Like trekt onderzoek in twijfel

‘Taalonderzoek UoC e.a. mist de context’ Willemstad - De stichting Fundashon Like trekt de conclusies uit een onlangs uitgevoerd en gepubliceerd taalonderzoek door de Radboud Universiteit (Nijmegen) en de University...
0
Curaçao

Opinie | Nieuwe gokwet Curaçao lijkt gemiste kans op transparantie en strijd tegen witwassen

Redactioneel commentaar | Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De recente ontwikkelingen rondom de nieuwe Landsverordening op de kansspelen (LOK) op Curaçao roepen ernstige vragen op over de effectiviteit en transparantie van...
4
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, December 22, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 22 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

Nu.cw | Kerstweekend over het algemeen droog

Het kerstweekend wordt over het algemeen droog met af en toe kans op een bui. Dat voorspelt de Meteorologische Dienst Curaçao. Op radarbeelden is te zien dat de bewolking vooral...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Hotelbezetting in november iets lager dan in november 2022

Hotelkamers op Curaçao waren in november voor 75,2 procent bezet. Dit iets minder dan een jaar geleden in dezelfde maand. Toen lagen de bezettingscijfers nog op 75,7 procent. Dat...
0
Bonaire

Nu.cw | Ministerraad stemt in met voorstel invoer Burgerservicenummer Caribisch Nederland

De ministerraad heeft ingestemd met het wetsvoorstel van staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) van Koninkrijksrelaties en Digitalisering voor invoering van het Burgerservicenummer (BSN). Daarnaast werd er ook ingestemd met...
0
Aruba

PBC | Samira Rafaela verlaat Europese politiek

Persbureau Curacao BRUSSEL – Samira Rafaela, delegatieleider voor D66 in het Europees Parlement, stapt op. Vanaf juli 2024 geeft zij het stokje door. Daarmee komt er een voorlopig einde aan...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Julianabrug Curaçao zondag uurtje dicht

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Julianabrug van Punda naar Otrabanda is morgen 24 december gedeeltelijk gesloten voor gemotoriseerd verkeer. De sluiting is voor een uur, tussen 6.30 en 7.30 uur ’s...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | 2e lichtshow in première op Brionplein

De afgelopen weken kon iedereen genieten van een lichtshow op het Brionplein. Morgen gaat het tweede deel in première. Om 7 uur ‘s avonds wordt een nieuw spektakel op...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 1000 aov’er krijgen aanvulling op pensioen

Een groep van duizend gepensioneerden krijgt een aanvulling op hun aov. Het gaat om ruim 129 gulden per maand. Dat heeft het ministerie van Soaw besloten. Deze groep aov-trekkers...
3
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hotels registreren hogere kamerprijzen in november

Hoewel de bezettingscijfers van hotels vorige maand nauwelijks veranderden, zag de sector wel een stijging van de kamerprijzen. Hotelgasten betaalden ruim 14 procent meer voor een kamer dan vorig...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Advies aan Hoge Raad: homohuwelijk Aruba en Curaçao laten staan

De beslissing van het hof om het homohuwelijk op Aruba en Curaçao te introduceren, kan in stand blijven. Dat adviseert de advocaat-generaal de Hoge Raad.   Discriminatie naar seksuele oriëntatie is...
0
Curaçao

CC | SOAW supplements basic pension for AOV beneficiaries

WILLEMSTAD - Recently, Minister Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia of Social Development, Labor & Welfare, in response to an urgent call from various AOV (pension) beneficiaries, requested the SVB (Social Insurance Bank)...
0
Comin' up

DH | Streets turned festive in red and white parade

ST. EUSTATIUS--St. Eustatius became a festive display on Monday as groups danced down the island’s streets in the annual red and white parade organised by Marcella “Lady of Culture”...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Andere eigenaar Daily Fresh

Meer lokale producten na ingrijpende uitbreiding Kralendijk - Bonaire DailyFresh kondigt de aanstaande overname en uitbreiding aan door agri-ondernemer Edward van Wonderen, bekend om zijn expertise in duurzame landbouwpraktijken. Voor deze...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Begroting 2024 goedgekeurd

Oranjestad - Het was geen unanieme goedkeuring, maar met 12 stemmen voor en 7 stemmen tegen is de begroting van het jaar 2024 door het parlement goedgekeurd.   De minister van...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Lagerveld wint Eindejaarsrace

Willemstad - Bij de Zeeverkennerij aan het Spaanse Water is zaterdag het startsein voor de traditionele laatste zeilrace van het jaar, de Eindejaarsrace, gegeven. Met een wind van 18/19 knopen...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Makelaardij onder de loep

FTAC: Ook levensmiddelensector onderzocht Willemstad - De Fair Trade Authority Curaçao (FTAC) heeft enkele signalen ontvangen over mogelijke prijsafstemming binnen de makelaardij. Daarom zal hier in 2024 nader onderzoek naar...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘LOK brengt 20 mln in kas’

Voorgestelde wet op de kansspelen eindelijk bij Staten Willemstad - De regering verwacht per saldo zo’n 20 miljoen gulden per jaar aan extra baten in verband met de introductie van...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Venezolaanse president prijst relatie met ABC-eilanden

De Venezolaanse president Nicolás Maduro had lof voor de ABC-eilanden. in zijn programma ‘Con Maduro +’ benadrukte hij deze week de bijzondere band met Curaçao. Sinds de heropening van...
2
Aruba

Telegraaf | Kustwacht onderschept bij Aruba boot met Venezolanen en Colombiaan

ORANJESTAD - De kustwacht in het Caribisch gebied heeft dinsdag in de buurt van Aruba twaalf mensen aangehouden die mogelijk drugs smokkelden. Het gaat om 11 Venezolanen en 1...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, December 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 21 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Medische hulp reden voor ontsnapping Nicole Lake

De 24-jarige Nicole Lake zegt te zijn ontsnapt uit de vrouwenvleugel van de SDKK-gevangenis, omdat ze geen medische behandeling kreeg terwijl ze dit volgens haar wel nodig had. Dat...
3
