Nu.cw | Koningin Julianabrug kort gesloten geweest voor stuntmannen

WILLEMSTAD – According to STR, the leading provider of hotel performance data and analytics worldwide, Curaçao’s hotels achieved a 75.2% average room occupancy in November 2023, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 75.7% achieved in November 2022.

The hotels achieved an ADR of $222.43 in November 2023, 14.4% higher than in November 2022, while RevPar was $167.15, 13.6% more than in November 2022.

STR received data from a sample of 14 hotels with 2,461 rooms in November of 2023, with the sample representing 54% of all hotel rooms in Curaçao.

By comparison, STR reported that the average room occupancy for all hotels in the Caribbean reached 66.9% in November 2023, with an overall ADR of US$298.27 and a RevPar of US$199.43

According to the CTB, Curaçao received 52,179 stopover visitors in November 2023, 18.4% more than the 44,058 stopover visitors received in November 2022. These stopovers generated 429,741 visitor nights in November, up 8.8% compared with the 395,056 nights spent in November 2022. The average length of stay of these stopover visitors fell from 8.97 nights in November 2022 to 8.24 nights in November of this year.

Jim Hepple, the Interim Managing Director for CHATA, said CHATA was extremely happy with the high level of stopover visitors achieved in November and the consequent strong performance of Curaçao’s hotel sector. He noted the hotel sector was especially pleased at the 14.4% increase in average daily room rate compared with the Caribbean region’s 7.7% increase in ADR.

He noted that the introduction of new additional air service from Amsterdam during November had seen improved arrival numbers from the Netherlands and he expected that this positive trend would continue in the coming months.

Through the first eleven months of 2023 CHATA reports that Curaçao’s hotels achieved an average room occupancy of 72.3% compared with 70.7% for the first eleven months of 2022. Again, compared with the first eleven months of 2022, ADR grew by 8.4% from $206.05 in 2022 to $223.27 in the first eleven months of 2023. RevPar grew by 10.8% from $145.69 in 2022 to $161.47 in the first eleven months of 2023.

STR reports that throughout the Caribbean as a whole average room occupancy grew from 60.5% in the first eleven months of 2022 to 65.4% in the same eleven months of this year with the region’s ADR growing by 12.8% to US$318.81 and its RevPar growing by 21.9% to US$208.54.

