FTM | Curaçaos cryptocasino met miljardenomzet, eigen F1-team en rapper Drake op de loonlijst aangeklaagd door vijf gokverslaafden

FTM | Curaçaos cryptocasino met miljardenomzet, eigen F1-team en rapper Drake op de loonlijst aangeklaagd door vijf gokverslaafden

Stake.com dubieus gokbedrijf op Curacao Henk Willem Smits, Remy Koens, David Davidson | Follow The Money In nog geen vijf jaar tijd groeide het online cryptocasino Stake – sponsor...
ParadiseFM | Politie arresteert overvaller bijna acht jaar na het plegen van misdrijf

De politie heeft gistermiddag een 37-jarige Curaçaose man aangehouden. Hij wordt ervan verdacht bijna acht jaar geleden een gewapende overval te hebben gepleegd in de Kaya Dodo...
ParadiseFM | Statenleden bezorgd over de gevolgen voor Curaçao van buitenlands beleid van Nederland

Twee Curaçaose parlementariërs hebben onlangs in een brief aan premier Pisas hun zorgen geuit over de gevolgen van het buitenlands beleid van het Koninkrijk voor ons eiland....
DH | Government and marine sector initiate study on yachting sector's economic impact

PHILIPSBURG--The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) and St. Maarten Harbor Group are embarking on a crucial initiative...
AntilliaansDagblad | Plaats en timing gesprek verkeerd

Bonaire-delegatie overlegt in hotelkelder met Van Huffelen Kralendijk - De delegatie van Bonaire heeft meteen na de start van de tweede dag van conferentie over de herziening van...
CC | Curaçao takes a significant step in the fight against corruption

WILLEMSTAD – The Council of Ministers of Curaçao has unanimously agreed to initiate the ratification process of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

This convention, also known as UNCAC, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on October 31, 2003, and came into force on December 14, 2005, marking a global commitment to address corruption in both the public and private sectors.

The UNCAC, the first legally binding international anti-corruption treaty, obliges countries to implement measures combating corruption in all its forms. This includes prevention, criminal prosecution, international cooperation, and the recovery of assets acquired through corruption. It emphasizes the importance of integrity, accountability, and transparency within government agencies and the private sector.

The ratification of this convention by Curaçao signifies active support for investigations into corruption and the promotion of good governance. By participating in the UNCAC, Curaçao aims to increase transparency and strengthen societal involvement in preventing corruption.

The UNCAC consists of eight chapters that delve into measures for prevention, law enforcement, and international cooperation. Promoting international collaboration is a focal point of the convention, including assistance in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases. States are also encouraged to enhance transparency and strengthen public participation in prevention processes.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

  2. Welke step takes Curacao? Heeft Curacao J.Saleh aangepakt in de zaak ENNIA? Zijn andere aangepakt? Nee.Curacao doet niks tegen corruptie, in tegendeel. Dat is puur voor de buhne.

