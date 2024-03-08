FTM | Curaçaos cryptocasino met miljardenomzet, eigen F1-team en rapper Drake op de loonlijst aangeklaagd door vijf gokverslaafden

WILLEMSTAD – The Council of Ministers of Curaçao has unanimously agreed to initiate the ratification process of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

This convention, also known as UNCAC, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on October 31, 2003, and came into force on December 14, 2005, marking a global commitment to address corruption in both the public and private sectors.

The UNCAC, the first legally binding international anti-corruption treaty, obliges countries to implement measures combating corruption in all its forms. This includes prevention, criminal prosecution, international cooperation, and the recovery of assets acquired through corruption. It emphasizes the importance of integrity, accountability, and transparency within government agencies and the private sector.

The ratification of this convention by Curaçao signifies active support for investigations into corruption and the promotion of good governance. By participating in the UNCAC, Curaçao aims to increase transparency and strengthen societal involvement in preventing corruption.

The UNCAC consists of eight chapters that delve into measures for prevention, law enforcement, and international cooperation. Promoting international collaboration is a focal point of the convention, including assistance in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases. States are also encouraged to enhance transparency and strengthen public participation in prevention processes.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle